GuysWithRides Now Offers Four Dealer-Free Classic Cars Per Week Through Its Online Auction Platform

Current Guys With Rides Auctions Ending Thursday, March 26, 2026 Guys With Rides Auctions Starting Thursday, March 19, 2026 Guys With Rides Auctions Starting Thursday, March 26, 2026

Dealer-Free Online Marketplace Limits Listings to Four Per Week, While Investing $500 for Professional Photography and Pre-Purchase Inspections on Every Vehicle

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuysWithRides (GWR), a dealer-free online classic car auction platform, has established a rotating weekly auction model offering four curated collector vehicles every Thursday at GuysWithRides.bid.

The platform, which launched its 3P Proven Partnership Plan in January 2026, limits inventory deliberately — accepting fewer than half of all vehicle submissions — in an effort to prioritize quality over volume in a market segment that has historically rewarded the opposite.

The current wave of four vehicles includes a 14K-mile Pontiac Trans Am WS6 Convertible, a 500-horsepower C1 Corvette Restomod, a 44K-mile Pontiac Star Chief Convertible, and a 700-horsepower 1969 Chevelle SS Restomod.

Four additional vehicles are scheduled to open on Thursday, March 19, with another four to follow on Thursday, March 26. Additional vehicles for subsequent weeks will be announced as they are confirmed.

Every vehicle listed on GuyswithRides.bid undergoes professional photography, videography, and an independent mechanical inspection before listing — a $500 investment made by GWR before a single bid is placed. Sellers pay $1 to list and a 2% commission only if the vehicle sells. Buyers pay a 2% buyer's premium, for a total transaction fee of 4%.

"We're seeing a genuine pipeline of quality cars in the $20,000–$150,000 range — exactly the segment that has historically been underserved," said Rudy Samsel, Co-Founder of GuysWithRides. "Limiting ourselves to four cars per week is a conscious decision. Every vehicle on the platform has been vetted, documented, and inspected. That's the standard we've set."

GWR's audience of collector car enthusiasts has grown significantly in recent months, with the GuysWithRides YouTube channel (@guyswithrides1) surpassing 8,000 subscribers and the GuyswithRides.com website drawing 60,000 monthly visitors. The platform operates without dealer involvement at any stage of the transaction.

Active and upcoming auctions are available at GuysWithRides.bid. Bidder registration is free. Seller inquiries can be directed to GuysWithRides.com.

We Invest $500 in Your Classic Car Before You Pay $1 to List

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