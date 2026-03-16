VC Auto Aesthetics Expands Into Full-Service Commercial Vehicle Wraps, Fleet Graphics in Bradenton-Sarasota Market

VC Auto Aesthetics Bradenton Sarasota FL Commercial & Fleet Wraps Ceramic Window Tint Marine Application

Four-year-old Gulf Coast auto aesthetics shop now offers end-to-end commercial wrap solutions — from custom logo design, branded vehicle graphics & fleet wraps.

We’ve always done high-quality work on performance and luxury vehicles, but local businesses kept asking us to wrap their vans, trucks, and service fleets” — Victor C

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VC Auto Aesthetics (vcautoaesthetics.com), the Bradenton-based vinyl wrap and auto protection specialist known for precision work on exotic and high-performance vehicles, has formally launched a dedicated commercial vehicle wrap division — expanding its service offerings to include full fleet graphics, custom wrap design, logo production, and branded vehicle programs for businesses throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties and the greater Tampa Bay area.The expansion marks a significant milestone for the shop as it celebrates four years in business. Owner Victor Carrillo — a certified 3M installer with 15-plus years of hands-on wrap experience — has grown VC Auto Aesthetics from a boutique vehicle aesthetics studio into a full-service commercial branding operation capable of handling multi-vehicle fleet projects, custom graphic design, and large-format print production entirely in-house.“We’ve always done high-quality work on performance and luxury vehicles, but local businesses kept asking us to wrap their vans, trucks, and service fleets,” said Carrillo. “We made the investment to scale our capacity, bring design and printing under one roof, and make commercial wrap services genuinely accessible to companies of all sizes — from a single branded work van to a 20-vehicle fleet.”Full Commercial Wrap Services Now AvailableThe new commercial division at VC Auto Aesthetics offers businesses a complete branded vehicle solution under one roof, including:• Full Commercial Vehicle Wraps — bumper-to-bumper brand coverage with custom colors, logos, contact information, and graphics for maximum road-level visibility.• Partial Commercial Wraps — high-impact brand presence at a lower investment, targeting key vehicle panels with seamless blending to factory paint.• Custom Wrap Graphic Design & Logo Production — in-house design services for businesses launching a new brand identity or refreshing existing assets specifically for vehicle applications.• Fleet Wrap Programs — competitive multi-vehicle pricing with precise color-matching across all units, ensuring brand consistency whether the fleet numbers two vans or twenty.• Vinyl Lettering & Spot Graphics — cost-effective identification options including company name, phone number, license number, and logo placement on any commercial vehicle.All commercial wrap materials are sourced exclusively from premium cast vinyl manufacturers including 3M, Avery Dennison, and KPMF — products specifically engineered for Florida’s demanding UV exposure, salt air, and humidity conditions. A properly installed commercial wrap from VC Auto Aesthetics typically delivers a five-to-seven year service life.According to industry research, a single wrapped commercial vehicle generates between 30,000 and 70,000 visual impressions per day — making mobile vehicle graphics one of the lowest cost-per-impression advertising investments available to local businesses, at an estimated rate of under four cents per impression over the life of the wrap.A Complete Auto Aesthetics & Protection EcosystemThe commercial wrap expansion adds to an already comprehensive service menu at VC Auto Aesthetics. The shop’s existing portfolio includes:• Vinyl Color Change Wraps — full and partial vehicle color change wraps for personal and exotic vehicles, including chrome deletes and custom two-tone applications.• Paint Protection Film (PPF) — self-healing, optically clear urethane film installations protecting high-impact areas from rock chips, road debris, and fine scratches.• Ceramic Coating — professional-grade nano-ceramic protective coatings that bond to paint, providing years of UV protection, hydrophobic water behavior, and gloss enhancement. Ceramic Window Tint — a standout service gaining rapid traction among both automotive and marine clients. VC Auto Aesthetics’ ceramic tint installations deliver exceptional heat rejection and infrared blocking while maintaining full compatibility with electronic systems — including GPS units, radar, and communication equipment common in marine applications.• Professional Detailing — interior and exterior detailing services including paint correction, machine polishing, and ceramic coating prep work.The ceramic tint service has become particularly notable for marine customers in the Bradenton-Sarasota coastal market. Unlike traditional metallic tints that can interfere with onboard electronics, ceramic films from VC Auto Aesthetics block heat and UV radiation without signal disruption — a meaningful advantage for boat owners, watercraft operators, and coastal businesses managing vehicle or marine fleet upkeep.“We’re not just a wrap shop anymore,” Carrillo added. “We’re a full vehicle aesthetics and brand protection operation. A business owner can come to us with a blank van and a business card and leave with a professionally designed, fully wrapped vehicle that looks like a Fortune 500 company owns it.”Serving Businesses Across the Gulf Coast RegionVC Auto Aesthetics serves commercial and individual clients throughout Bradenton, Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto, Ellenton, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte, and the greater Tampa Bay area. The shop operates Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, and is located at 5619 Lawton Dr., Sarasota, FL 34233.Industries served include HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, pest control, construction, roofing, food service, real estate, medical and home health, delivery and logistics, and specialty automotive businesses. Fleet wrap inquiries from multi-vehicle operators are encouraged to contact the shop directly for custom competitive pricing.About VC Auto AestheticsFounded in 2022, VC Auto Aesthetics is a certified 3M vinyl wrap and auto protection specialist based in Bradenton, Florida. Owner Victor Carrillo brings 14-plus years of hands-on experience in precision vinyl wrap installation, paint protection film, ceramic coating, commercial vehicle graphics, and ceramic window tint — with a client portfolio spanning exotic vehicles, daily drivers, commercial fleets, and marine applications. The shop is a certified 3M and GreenWrap installer serving Manatee County, Sarasota County, and the broader Gulf Coast region.Media & Commercial Inquiries:VC Auto Aesthetics5619 Lawton Dr., Sarasota, FL 34233Phone: (941) 779-6902Web: https://vcautoaesthetics.com Commercial Wraps: https://vcautoaesthetics.com/service/commercial-vinyl-wraps/ Instagram: @vc.wrapsHours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

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