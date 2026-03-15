JH Landscapes Expands Custom Outdoor Living Portfolio with Integrated Deck and Pergola Construction in Waxhaw

JH Landscapes Logo

Waxhaw landscaping company brings combined deck, pergola, and outdoor structure expertise to Charlotte-area homeowners seeking cohesive backyard living spaces.

WAXHAW, NC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Charlotte-area homeowners continue investing in their properties, demand for functional, beautifully designed outdoor living spaces has never been stronger. JH Landscapes , LLC, a leading landscaping and outdoor construction company based in Waxhaw, NC, announces the expansion of its custom outdoor living portfolio to include fully integrated deck and pergola construction projects, delivering cohesive, high-value backyard environments for homeowners across the region.The trend toward outdoor living is reshaping how homeowners think about their properties. Across Waxhaw, Marvin, Indian Land, and South Charlotte, more families are prioritizing usable outdoor spaces that serve as true extensions of their homes. Decks, pergolas, and covered structures have become central to this movement, and JH Landscapes has positioned itself to meet that demand with comprehensive construction services that go far beyond basic installations.JH Landscapes specializes in building custom decks crafted from both composite and natural wood materials, designed to complement each home’s architecture and the homeowner’s lifestyle. Whether a client envisions a low-profile deck off the back of their home or a multi-level entertaining structure, JH Landscapes’ team brings precision craftsmanship and attention to detail that ensures long-lasting results. Composite decking options provide low-maintenance durability, while custom wood builds offer timeless aesthetic appeal.Pergolas represent another critical element of JH Landscapes’ outdoor construction offerings. The company builds both attached and freestanding pergola structures, tailored to each property’s unique layout. Whether serving as a shaded entertaining space, a garden focal point, or a framework for an outdoor kitchen, pergolas add architectural depth and functional value to any backyard. JH Landscapes works with homeowners to select the right materials, dimensions, and finishing details to achieve the desired look and feel.What distinguishes JH Landscapes from other contractors in the Charlotte metro area is its integrated approach. Rather than treating decks and pergolas as standalone projects, JH Landscapes designs each structure in harmony with the surrounding landscape. This means that a new pergola might seamlessly connect to a stone patio, while a deck could flow naturally into a graded lawn area—creating a unified outdoor living environment rather than a collection of disconnected features.Justin Hoskins, founder of JH Landscapes, LLC , explained the company’s approach: “We’ve seen homeowners invest in a deck one year, then add a patio the next, and the result often feels disjointed. What we offer is a comprehensive vision from the start. When we design a deck and pergola project, we’re already thinking about how it connects to the rest of the yard, whether that’s a fire pit area, an outdoor kitchen, or a clean lawn transition. That holistic thinking is what gives our projects that polished, finished look.”This integrated approach extends naturally to JH Landscapes’ hardscaping capabilities. The company is well-known in the Waxhaw area for its expertise in fire pits, outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, retaining walls, seating walls, and water features. Clients who commission deck and pergola projects frequently combine them with complementary hardscaping installations, resulting in full outdoor living suites that significantly increase property value and curb appeal.The Waxhaw and Charlotte metro housing market continues to support strong investment in outdoor improvements. As new developments expand throughout Union County and Mecklenburg County, homeowners are increasingly seeking to differentiate their properties. Outdoor living spaces, especially those built to professional standards with cohesive design, have proven to be among the highest-return home improvement investments in the region.JH Landscapes begins every project with a detailed site assessment and custom design consultation. The team evaluates factors including grading, sun exposure, drainage, and proximity to existing structures to ensure each deck, pergola, or integrated installation is built for long-term performance. All construction work is backed by professional-grade materials and workmanship standards, giving homeowners confidence that their outdoor investment will stand the test of time and Carolina weather.Homeowners in Waxhaw, Marvin, Indian Land, Weddington, Ballantyne, Wesley Chapel, and surrounding communities interested in custom deck construction, pergola installation, or integrated outdoor living projects are encouraged to contact JH Landscapes today. Visit jhlandscapes.com or call (704) 999-0976 to schedule a consultation and begin planning a personalized outdoor living space.JH Landscapes, LLC is a locally owned landscaping, hardscaping, and outdoor construction company headquartered in Waxhaw, NC, serving the Charlotte metro area including Marvin, Indian Land, Weddington, Ballantyne, Wesley Chapel, and South Charlotte. Founded by Justin Hoskins, the company offers comprehensive outdoor construction and landscaping services backed by professional craftsmanship. For more information, visit jhlandscapes.com or call (704) 999-0976.###Media ContactJH LandscapesAddress: 2307 Waxhaw-Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173Phone: (704) 999-0976Website: https://jhlandscapes.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.