All Dogs Unleashed Des Moines Addresses Behavioral Challenges in Rescue Dogs and Reactive Breeds

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Iowa capital's dog training facility reports consistent results with anxiety, fear, aggression, and prey drive cases that other programs struggle to resolve

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Des Moines has established a track record working with dogs that exhibit behavioral challenges, including anxiety, reactivity, fear aggression, and prey drive. The facility, located at 699 Walnut Street in Iowa's capital city, specializes in behavior modification using real-world training environments rather than controlled artificial settings.The American Pet Products Association reports that 73 percent of dog owners deal with behavioral issues in their pets, and more than half say they lack the skills to address problems on their own. Common challenges include leash pulling, jumping, nuisance barking, and door bolting, but more complex issues such as reactivity toward other dogs, separation anxiety, and predatory behavior toward small animals often prove resistant to traditional training methods.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Des Moines trainer Mike O'Hara has worked with cases ranging from newly adopted rescue dogs with unknown histories to purebred puppies exhibiting breed-typical behavioral tendencies. The facility's two-week board and train program immerses dogs in structured daily routines while exposing them to real-world distractions that trigger unwanted behaviors.One client who enrolled a rescue dog in the program described the outcome in a public review: "I would highly recommend Mike and his team at All Dogs Unleashed. I sent my rescue dog to two weeks of bootcamp to help with her anxiety, fear, and prey drive, and he corrected all of these issues."Another owner whose nine-month-old German Shepherd exhibited reactivity reported significant improvement: "We had tried a few other programs, but All Dogs Unleashed in Des Moines was the only one that truly worked. His reactivity made daily life stressful, but after working with their trainers, he's done a complete 180. We finally have a calm, confident, and happy dog."A third client working with a 90-pound rescue dog noted practical safety improvements: "Before taking him, we had to be careful when opening the door because he would run and evade us. When I walked him, he would pull, and at 90 pounds, it was actually dangerous. He came back to us a gentleman. We have been walking him off-leash in a park for the three weeks he has been back home."The training methodology differs from traditional approaches that rely primarily on the command "no" to discourage unwanted behavior. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Des Moines trains dogs to self-correct by practicing commands in environments where distractions naturally occur, including outdoor settings, doorways, and areas with other dogs and people present. This approach aims to produce consistent behavior regardless of whether the owner is actively supervising.The Des Moines location serves Iowa's largest metropolitan area, which has a population exceeding 750,000 residents across six counties. The metro area led all Midwest markets in population growth rate during 2024, adding nearly 14,000 new residents according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Des Moines also serves as a major insurance and financial services hub, with corporate headquarters for Principal Financial Group and Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.Program features include free pet pickup and delivery throughout the Des Moines metro area and unlimited follow-up sessions for the life of the dog at no additional charge. The facility also offers in-home training for owners who prefer to participate directly in the training process.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Des Moines operates at 699 Walnut Street, Suite 400, serving dog owners throughout Iowa's capital city and surrounding communities. The facility specializes in obedience training, behavioral modification, off-leash control, service and therapy dog training, and protection dog development. Programs include a two-week board-and-train option and in-home training sessions. All programs include free pickup and delivery and unlimited lifetime follow-up support. For information or to schedule a consultation, call (515) 480-7977, email desmoines@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/desmoines/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 699 Walnut St Suite 400, Des Moines, IA 50309Phone: (515) 480-7977Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/des-moines/

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