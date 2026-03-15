Unlocking Opportunities Together: Hong Kong celebrates Commonwealth Day 2026

The Commonwealth community gathers at The Cenotaph to commemorate the sacrifice of Commonwealth servicemen in the Battle of Hong Kong during World War II The Commonwealth Flag flies alongside the China and Hong Kong flags at The Cenotaph in Central, Hong Kong RCSHK and religious leaders gather at the Commonwealth Day 2026 Service of Celebration

RCSHK leads Commonwealth Day celebrations in Hong Kong, acknowledging veterans and inspiring cooperation across cultures towards peace, prosperity, and justice

Commonwealth Day inspires us all to embrace the rich tapestry of the human experience to meet the challenges of the moment, realise our potential for greatness, and create a better world for mankind.” — Sir Nicholas Tam, Vice Chairman of RCSHK

HONG KONG, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hong Kong's celebrations of Commonwealth Day 2026 commenced early on the morning of Monday 9 March 2026, with a Service of Remembrance held at The Cenotaph in Central to honour the service and sacrifice of Commonwealth servicemen who fought and died in the Battle of Hong Kong during World War II.Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society Hong Kong Branch ( RCSHK ), the service was led by The Reverend Will Newman of St John's Cathedral, commencing with a flag-raising ceremony that saw the Commonwealth Flag raised over the Cenotaph alongside the Chinese and Hong Kong flags. Prayers for the fallen were followed by the playing of the Last Post and the Reveille by a bugler from the Hong Kong Police Band. Poppy wreaths were subsequently laid at the base of The Cenotaph by Sir Nicholas Tam (RCSHK), Captain Charles Lee (Royal Hong Kong Regiment Association), and Mr Angus Stevenson-Hamilton QPM CPM (Royal Hong Kong Police Association).In the evening, members of the Commonwealth community gathered in the company of Commonwealth consuls-general representing Brunei, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, and South Africa for the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration, held at The Hong Kong Club. Reflecting the captivating diversity of the Commonwealth, the interfaith Service of Celebration was officiated by The Reverend Shazz Turnquest, a proud Bahamian and Chaplain of St Paul's College alongside leaders of the Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and Zoroastrian religions in Hong Kong, who expressed heartfelt sentiments seeking greater peace and stability in a tumultuous world, also lighting candles for faith, hope, love, and peace.RCSHK Vice Chairman, Sir Nicholas Tam, lit the Commonwealth Candle to represent the shared yearning for peace, justice, and prosperity throughout the Commonwealth of Nations. RCSHK President, Mr Neville Shroff JP, lit the Hong Kong and China Candle to express the wish for peace and prosperity to flourish in the city, throughout China, and for the city and country to be a shining beacon for good in the world.The Commonwealth Affirmation was led by RCSHK Chairman, Mrs Alexandra Tracy, reciting the belief in the unique worth and dignity of each individual, respect for the environment, justice for all, and peace between peoples and nations. The Affirmation reflected on the 2026 Commonwealth Day theme of 'Unlocking Opportunities Together', which called on countries and communites to work together to improve people's lives.The Service of Celebration was followed by an Official Reception for The King's Commonwealth Day Message . An annual tradition that sees the privilege of reading His Majesty's message rotated amongst the Commonwealth consular corps in Hong Kong, this year the message was read by His Majesty's New Zealand Consul-General, Mr Peter Lund. The King's Commonwealth Day Message acknowledges the ongoing challenges of conflict, climate change, and rapid transformation, whilst expressing optimism about the ability of the Commonwealth to unite behind shared values and history to boost prosperous trading links, harness the potential of a growing young population, and to conserve the environment to ensure that the Commonwealth continues to be a force for good in the world.RCSHK Vice Chairman, Sir Nicholas Tam, commented that "His Majesty the King's Commonwealth Day Message reassured our diverse and large family of nations that regardless of the challenges confronting us in today's world, our shared heritage and values as members of the Commonwealth family stand us in good stead to rise to the occasion to build a stronger, more prosperous and just world for all of humanity".About Commonwealth DayCommonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations. From 1977 onwards, it has taken place on the second Monday in March each year in a tradition that dates back to 1958. Each year, the Head of the Commonwealth releases a Commonwealth Day Message. The cultural and religious diversity embodied by the Commonwealth is celebrated by interfaith observances and flag-raising ceremonies.A new Commonwealth theme is proposed each year by representatives of the Commonwealth civil society organisations to the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, and presented for approval to His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth. It guides activities through the year, including events to mark Commonwealth Day.On 9 March 2026 people in Commonwealth countries and communities in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe observed the day with a range of activities, including faith and civic gatherings, debates, school assemblies, flag raising ceremonies, street parties and cultural events.About the Royal Commonwealth Society Hong Kong BranchFounded in 1983, the Royal Commonwealth Society Hong Kong Branch connects Commonwealth citizens through cultural exchange, charitable action, and advocacy for the Commonwealth’s values of diversity, tolerance, and international cooperation.The Commonwealth of Nations is a voluntary association of 56 independent nations linked by shared history, language, and values—strengthening global trade and cooperation through what economists call the “Commonwealth Advantage.”

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