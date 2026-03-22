SAN PIETRO SOPRA le ACQUE WINS ‘DESTINATION WEDDING VENUE of the YEAR 2026’ IN IRELAND

Destiantion Wedding Venue of the Year 2026 - San Pietro Wedding

Massa Martana-Umbria-Italy—San Pietro Sopra le Acque, a historic venue, won Destination Wedding Venue of the Year 2026 at the prestigious WeddingsOnline Awards

MASSA MARTANA, PG, ITALY, March 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award honours venues excelling in destination weddings for couples from around the world and in recognition of outstanding achievement as a wedding venue, as voted for by the couples and as assessed by a panel of independent judges. The prize was collected in Ireland by Sara Posati, Wedding Manager, who guides couples through every step of their wedding journey.

The Destination Wedding Venue of the Year category specifically celebrates venues that host international weddings and represent outstanding destinations for couples choosing to marry abroad.

The recognition reflects the growing reputation of San Pietro Sopra le Acque within the international wedding community and highlights the increasing interest of couples travelling to Italy to celebrate their wedding in a unique and meaningful setting.

The work of General Manager Diego Petrella and the entire staff has made San Pietro Sopra le Acque an increasingly sought-after choice for international couples celebrating their destination wedding in Italy.

Over the past years the venue has welcomed couples mainly from Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States, who choose Italy and Umbria to celebrate one of the most important moments of their lives.

“Receiving this award is a source of great pride for us,” said Diego Petrella, General Manager. “In recent years we have had the privilege of welcoming couples mainly from Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States, who choose Italy and Umbria to celebrate one of the most important moments of their lives.”

The recognition also confirms the growing appeal of Umbria as a destination for international weddings. While regions such as Tuscany have long been associated with destination celebrations, Umbria is increasingly appreciated for its authenticity, historic villages and natural landscapes, offering couples a more intimate and genuine Italian wedding experience.

International couples are often drawn to Umbria for its atmosphere, cultural heritage and slower pace of life, which together create a distinctive setting for celebrations with family and friends. Within this context, San Pietro Sopra le Acque has developed a destination wedding approach focused on privacy, organisation and attentive support for couples planning their wedding from abroad.

A key aspect of this approach is assisting couples through the practical aspects of planning from another country. The team helps coordinate accommodation, guest logistics, transportation and event timelines, ensuring that couples and their families can enjoy the celebration without unnecessary stress.

This model allows couples to host multi-day celebrations in a single location, where ceremony, reception, accommodation and post-wedding moments unfold across different areas of the property. The format encourages a relaxed atmosphere and allows guests to spend meaningful time together over several days.

San Pietro Sopra le Acque is a former monastery that has been converted into a resort and event venue. It is appreciated for its historic charm, its views of the countryside, and its intimate, authentic atmosphere.

Located among the rolling hills of Umbria near the town of Massa Martana, the estate combines centuries of history with the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. Its position offers panoramic views over the Umbrian countryside and provides a peaceful environment for weddings and private events.

Today the property welcomes couples and guests from around the world who are looking for an authentic Italian destination wedding experience. The venue offers accommodation, event spaces and outdoor areas that allow each moment of the celebration to take place in a different setting, from ceremonies and receptions to gatherings with family and friends.

The WeddingsOnline Awards, held annually in Ireland, recognise excellence across the wedding industry and are judged through a combination of public voting, independent judging panels and evaluation of businesses’ digital presence and customer reviews. The awards bring together wedding professionals and destinations that welcome Irish couples celebrating their weddings abroad.

For San Pietro Sopra le Acque, the award represents both a milestone and a confirmation of the path developed in recent years, as the venue continues to welcome couples who travel to Umbria to celebrate their wedding in a historic and intimate setting.

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