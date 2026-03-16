Dr. Marry Gunaratnam Named ‘Women Engineer of the Year‘ at the 4th Digital Engineering Awards

Dr. Marry Gunaratnam, SVP of Information Technology at Northern Credit Union, holds the Women Engineer of the Year award alongside Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, during the Digital Engineering Awards gala in Boston.

Canadian technology executive Dr. Marry Gunaratnam was named Women Engineer of the Year at the Digital Engineering Awards.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fourth edition of the Digital Engineering Awards concluded this week in Boston, Massachusetts, recognizing global technology pioneers and organizations for their contributions to digital engineering, technology innovation, and advancements in artificial intelligence. The gala evening, presented by L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), with ISG as the knowledge and research partner and CNBC-TV18 as the media partner, brought together industry leaders and changemakers from 17 countries across North America, Europe, and other regions around the world.

During the ceremony at the InterContinental Boston, Dr. Marry Gunaratnam, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Northern Credit Union, was named Women Engineer of the Year. Selected from more than 250 nominations representing over 90 global companies, the recognition highlights her leadership in driving large-scale digital transformation, strengthening operational resilience, and advancing responsible technology governance.

The Women Engineer of the Year award celebrates the creativity, scientific curiosity, resilience, and leadership of women engineers who are shaping the future of engineering and driving meaningful change across organizations, industries, and communities.

About the Recognition

Dr. Gunaratnam has demonstrated exceptional engineering leadership by driving high-impact digital initiatives at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, platform architecture, and governance within highly regulated financial institutions operating at national and global scale and managing billions in assets.

Her influence extends beyond her organization through advisory roles, public advocacy for responsible AI, and mentorship initiatives that support women and underrepresented engineers entering leadership and decision-making forums.

Viewing diversity as an engineering challenge, she continues to design inclusive systems, psychologically safe teams, and accessible technical frameworks that expand participation and innovation across the technology ecosystem.

Through multiple national and international recognitions, Dr. Gunaratnam continues to raise the standard for ethical, resilient, and inclusive digital engineering leadership. Her ability to combine technical depth, governance leadership, and measurable organizational and societal impact distinguishes her as a role model and a deserving recipient of the Women Engineer of the Year award.

Leadership Quote

Dr. Marry Gunaratnam, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Northern Credit Union, said:

“I am deeply honored to receive the Women Engineer of the Year award. Engineering has always been about more than building systems — it is about creating solutions that improve lives, strengthen institutions, and open doors for the next generation of innovators.

This recognition is especially meaningful knowing there were more than 250 nominations from across the globe, representing some of the most talented engineers and technologists shaping our future.

Just before traveling to Boston, I had the privilege of speaking to my colleagues at Northern Credit Union during International Women’s Week about the idea of ‘Give to Gain’ — the belief that when you give your effort, discipline, ideas, and support to others, the impact eventually returns in ways you never expect.

When you focus on creating value, your work eventually speaks for itself.”

Acknowledgements

Dr. Gunaratnam also expressed appreciation to the global engineering community and the organizations supporting the awards program, including Information Services Group (ISG), L&T Technology Services, CNBC-TV18, and the judging panel of esteemed experts and professors from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

She also acknowledged the mentors, teams, and colleagues whose collaboration continues to advance engineering innovation.

“Awards may recognize individuals, but they truly reflect the collective work of teams, mentors, and communities committed to building technology that makes a difference.”

About Dr. Marry Gunaratnam

Dr. Gunaratnam’s leadership has earned national and international recognition, including Top 40 Under 40 – Canada and Global Power Leader recognition from the UK Parliament for her contributions to digital transformation, engineering innovation, and responsible AI governance.

She is a published thought leader, international speaker, and advocate for responsible AI, technology risk, and future-ready digital strategy, and regularly advises organizations on the intersection of engineering innovation, governance, and institutional resilience.

About the Digital Engineering Awards

The Digital Engineering Awards recognize outstanding achievements in engineering innovation, research and development, and digital transformation across industries. The awards bring together global leaders in engineering and technology to highlight transformative ideas shaping the future of industries worldwide.

The awards are organized by L&T Technology Services in association with Information Services Group, with CNBC-TV18 as media partner.

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