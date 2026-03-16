The Prime Shark Opens AI-Powered Cross-Border Trade Infrastructure to SME Founders Across MENA, South Asia, and ASEAN

Prime Shark

Dubai-based verified business ecosystem links 1,000+ startups and 500+ verified investors to cross-border trade opportunities

90% of SMEs worldwide lack access to growth capital, not from lack of potential, but because infrastructure to connect them to the right partners doesn’t exist.” — Abhijit Bhattacharjee

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March, 2026 - The Prime Shark , a Dubai-headquartered unified business ecosystem, announced Wednesday that its AI-powered cross-border trade infrastructure is now accessible to verified SME founders across the Middle East and North Africa, South Asia, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc targeting a market gap that costs the global economy estimated $1.3 trillion in missed trade opportunity each year.The platform, operated by Elite Shark Ventures, combines AI-driven precision matching , KYC-grade business verification, and a capital discovery engine within a single ecosystem. Since launching in 2025, The Prime Shark has facilitated more than $50 million in funding and counts more than 1,000 registered startups and 500 verified investors among its users.Cross-border trade remains structurally inaccessible for the majority of small and medium enterprises globally. Compliance complexity, verification gaps, and fragmented tools prevent most businesses from forming international partnerships at scale. The Prime Shark’s infrastructure is designed to eliminate those barriers, replacing multiple disconnected tools with one verified, AI-matched platform.The platform’s matching engine filters verified trade partners, investors, and mentors by sector, stage, geography, and strategic fit. Entrepreneurs gain access to capital discovery tools, cross-border market intelligence, and compliance support functions that previously required multiple third-party services. Investors access a curated pipeline of KYC-verified, investment-ready businesses.Unlike category-specific platforms such as LinkedIn for professional networking, Alibaba for trade, or AngelList for startup investing. The Prime Shark consolidates capital access, cross-border trade enablement, expert mentorship, and AI-powered matching into one verified ecosystem. The platform is available on iOS and Android.The Prime Shark is trusted by more than 10,000 users worldwide and is partnered with financial institutions and venture capital firms. The platform operates with end-to-end encryption across all transactions.About The Prime SharkThe Prime Shark is a global verified business ecosystem headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and operated by Elite Shark Ventures FZCO. The platform connects verified entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and trade partners through AI-powered matching and cross-border growth infrastructure across MENA, South Asia, ASEAN, and Africa. For more information, visit theprimeshark.com Media ContactThe Prime Shark | Elite Shark Ventures

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