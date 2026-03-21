DigitalXForce Shapes Industry Dialogue on Trust, Risk, and Security in the AI Era

Digital Trust Platform of the new Era Founder and CEO Rashmi Chandrasekhar - Chief Operating Officer

Industry leaders, regulators, and enterprises collaborate with DigitalXForce to define the future of AI governance, cyber resilience, and digital trust

Trust will be the defining currency of the AI economy. Organizations that can measure, manage, and demonstrate digital trust in real time will lead the next era of secure innovation” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a global leader in AI-powered Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) , is advancing the global conversation around trust, risk, and security in the age of artificial intelligence. Through industry forums, executive dialogues, and strategic collaborations with regulators, enterprises, and cybersecurity leaders, DigitalXForce is helping define how organizations manage risk and maintain digital trust in an increasingly AI-driven world.As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms business operations, it is also introducing new categories of risk—from AI model governance and algorithmic bias to expanded cyber attack surfaces and evolving regulatory obligations. Organizations are facing growing pressure to ensure that innovation in AI is accompanied by transparent governance, resilient cybersecurity, and measurable digital trust.DigitalXForce is addressing this challenge by promoting a holistic approach to enterprise risk management—one that integrates cybersecurity, compliance, operational resilience, and AI governance into a unified risk intelligence framework.Leading the Conversation on Digital TrustDigitalXForce executives and industry experts are actively contributing to global discussions on how enterprises and governments can build trustworthy digital ecosystems. Through participation in leading cybersecurity conferences, executive roundtables, and policy discussions, the company is advocating for a shift from traditional compliance-driven security models to continuous, intelligence-driven risk management.This dialogue emphasizes the need for organizations to move beyond fragmented tools and adopt platforms that deliver real-time visibility into cyber, compliance, and operational risk.“Artificial intelligence is redefining how organizations operate, innovate, and compete—but it also introduces new dimensions of risk,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce. “The challenge for enterprises today is not simply adopting AI, but ensuring that innovation is built on a foundation of trust, governance, and security. At DigitalXForce, we are committed to helping shape this global dialogue and providing the platforms that enable organizations to operate with confidence in the AI era.”Enabling Continuous Risk Intelligence with X-ROC Central to DigitalXForce’s vision is X-ROC™ (Risk Operations Center)—a real-time command center designed to transform risk management from a periodic reporting exercise into an always-on operational capability.By integrating telemetry from hundreds of security, IT, and cloud technologies, X-ROC enables organizations to:• Continuously monitor cyber and compliance risk posture• Detect emerging vulnerabilities and control failures in real time• Correlate technical signals with regulatory and business impact• Provide executives and boards with actionable, real-time risk insightsThis approach helps organizations navigate the complexities of AI-driven transformation while maintaining strong governance and regulatory compliance.Advancing the Concept of Digital TrustDigitalXForce is also championing the concept of Digital Trust as a foundational principle for the next era of cybersecurity and risk management. Through innovations such as the Digital Trust Score, the company is helping organizations quantify and communicate their cyber resilience in measurable, transparent ways.By translating complex security and compliance data into a clear, standardized trust metric, DigitalXForce aims to enable greater transparency between enterprises, regulators, insurers, and digital ecosystems.“The future of cybersecurity and risk management will be defined by real-time intelligence, continuous assurance, and measurable digital trust. Organizations that embrace this model will be better positioned to innovate securely and responsibly” said Rashmi Chandrashekar – Chief Operating Officer for DigitalXForce.Driving the Future of AI-Aware Risk ManagementAs organizations navigate the intersection of AI innovation, cybersecurity threats, and regulatory expectations, DigitalXForce continues to collaborate with industry leaders, policymakers, and global enterprises to advance best practices for trusted digital transformation.With its AI-powered ESRPM platform and X-ROC™ Risk Operations Center, DigitalXForce is helping organizations shift from reactive compliance to proactive, intelligence-driven risk operations, ensuring that trust remains at the center of the digital economy.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

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