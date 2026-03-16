7 Crowns Sells Hollywood Multifamily Property to United Way to Support Community Housing

Polk Street Renovations

7 Crowns sold a renovated 13-unit Hollywood multifamily to United Way Broward for $2.9M, advancing community-focused housing initiatives.

We are proud to have completed our business plan and to transact with United Way of Broward County, an organization that deeply aligns with our mission to mak​e meaningful impact in the community.” — Michael Abadi of 7 Crowns

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 7 Crowns , a South Florida-based real estate investment firm, announced the successful sale of a 13-unit multifamily property located at 2314 Polk Street , Hollywood, Florida, for a total consideration of $2.9 million.The buyer, United Way of Broward County , a nonprofit organization focused on community impact and housing initiatives, acquired the property as part of its continued expansion into workforce and attainable housing solutions across Broward County.Located on Polk Street, one of Hollywood’s most tightly held and sought-after residential corridors, transactions are rare due to sustained demand and limited inventory. This sale highlights both the strength of the local multifamily market and the strategic value of well-positioned assets in core infill locations.This transaction represents the second sale within one year between 7 Crowns and United Way of Broward County. The previous transaction involved the property at 2206 Adams Street in Hollywood, Florida, further strengthening the relationship between the two groups.7 Crowns originally acquired the Polk Street property in March 2025 for $2.0 million and executed a value-add strategy that stabilized and repositioned the asset to enhance its performance and overall marketability. It was fully renovated with a new roof, painted exterior, central A/C, renovated interiors, and updated landscaping.The transaction was brokered by Elior Levy of Fausto Commercial, who represented the seller, 7 Crowns.7 Crowns continues to demonstrate its ability to identify, reposition, and successfully exit multifamily investments throughout South Florida while contributing to the region’s evolving housing landscape.About 7 Crowns: 7 Crowns is a South Florida-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, renovating, and stabilizing multifamily properties in high-demand markets. Through a hands-on, value-driven approach, the firm delivers consistent results across its portfolio.About United Way of Broward County: United Way of Broward County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives and strengthening communities by focusing on education, financial stability, and health, including expanding access to quality affordable housing.

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