DigitalXForce Partners with Regulators and Cyber Insurers to Advance 'Digital Trust Score' for Cyber Risk Certification

Digital Trust Platform of the new Era CEO - DigitalXForce

A groundbreaking framework to quantify cyber resilience and transform how enterprises measure, insure, and certify Digital Trust

Just as credit scores define financial trust, Digital Trust Score will define digital trust in the cyber economy.” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, global leader in AI-powered Automated GRC and Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) , today announced a new global initiative to collaborate with regulators, cyber insurance providers, and industry leaders to advance the Digital Trust Score as the next-generation benchmark for continuous cyber risk certification.As cyber threats intensify and regulatory scrutiny grows worldwide, organizations are facing increasing pressure to demonstrate their cybersecurity posture in measurable, transparent ways. Traditional compliance assessments and security audits provide only point-in-time snapshots, leaving enterprises and insurers without a reliable measure of ongoing cyber resilience.The Digital Trust Score, developed by DigitalXForce, introduces a quantifiable, real-time trust metric—similar to a credit score for cybersecurity—that enables organizations to continuously measure, benchmark, and communicate their cyber risk posture.Establishing a Global Benchmark for Digital Trust.Through this initiative, DigitalXForce will work with regulators and cyber insurance providers to establish a standardized framework for continuous cyber risk assessment and certification based on Digital Trust Scores.The framework enables organizations to:• Quantify cybersecurity posture through objective, data-driven scoring• Continuously monitor security and compliance controls across environments• Provide transparent risk signals for regulators, insurers, and partners• Accelerate cyber insurance underwriting with verifiable risk metrics• Strengthening trust across digital supply chains and third-party ecosystemsThe Digital Trust Score evaluates multiple dimensions of enterprise security including risk posture, compliance status, threat intelligence, and control effectiveness, delivering a comprehensive view of digital resilience.“The world has long relied on standardized credit scores to measure financial trust. It is time for cybersecurity to have the same level of transparency and objectivity. The Digital Trust Score represents a transformative step toward establishing a universal benchmark for cyber resilience—one that regulators, insurers, and enterprises can rely on with confidence.” Said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce. He added “By collaborating with global regulators and cyber insurance providers, DigitalXForce is helping define the future of cyber risk certification—moving the industry from subjective assessments to continuous, verifiable digital trust.”Introducing the Digital Trust Score™The Digital Trust Score is a dynamic, continuously updated measure of enterprise trustworthiness—powered by real-time evidence, automation, and business-aligned risk intelligence.Rather than scoring isolated controls or compliance checklists, the Digital Trust Score unifies all major cyber and risk postures into a single, defensible trust signal, including:• Security Posture – real-time control effectiveness, exposure management, and threat alignment• Compliance Posture – continuous validation against global standards and regulations• Enterprise Risk Posture – quantified, business-aligned cyber risk insights• Audit Posture – always-on audit readiness with traceable, defensible evidence• Third-Party Risk Posture – continuous trust assessment across vendors, suppliers, and ecosystem partners• AI Risk Posture – governance, control assurance, and risk oversight for AI-enabled systems• Operational Resilience Posture – readiness across availability, recoverability, and disruption scenarios.Powered by AI-Driven Risk IntelligenceDigital Trust Scores are generated through DigitalXForce’s AI-powered Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management platform and X-ROC ™ (Risk Operations Center), which integrates telemetry from hundreds of security technologies to continuously validate controls and risk exposures.By transforming complex cybersecurity signals into a clear, standardized score, organizations gain a common language for communicating cyber resilience to executives, regulators, insurers, and customersTransforming Cyber Risk CertificationAs organizations increasingly depend on digital infrastructure and third-party ecosystems, the need for trusted, real-time risk indicators has never been greater.The Digital Trust Score initiative aims to enable:• Continuous cyber risk certification• standardized security posture benchmarks• faster cyber insurance underwriting• trusted third-party ecosystem validation• improved transparency across digital supply chainsWith adoption from Fortune 500 enterprises and global organizations, DigitalXForce is positioning Digital Trust Score as a foundational standard for the next era of digital trust and cyber resilience.Powered by X-ROC™: Continuous Risk Monitoring at Machine SpeedAt the core of the Digital Trust Score is X-ROC™ (Extended Risk & Operations Center)—DigitalXForce’s continuous risk intelligence engine.X-ROC enables the Digital Trust Score to operate at machine speed, not audit speed, by:• Continuously ingesting signals from security, IT, cloud, compliance, and operational systems• Detecting control drift, posture degradation, and emerging risk in real time• Correlating threat exposure, vulnerabilities, and control effectiveness across all postures• Automatically recalibrating the Digital Trust Score as enterprise conditions changeThis approach transforms cybersecurity from a static, compliance-driven exercise into a living trust system—where risk is continuously monitored, trust is continuously validated, and confidence is continuously earned.Redefining Cybersecurity OutcomesWith the Digital Trust Score, DigitalXForce reframes how cybersecurity success is measured:• From controls → confidence• From point-in-time assessments → continuous assurance• From technical metrics → Board-relevant trust outcomesAbout DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

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