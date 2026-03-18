Lyfskills launches Lynk.coach, an AI-powered coaching management platform for sports, fitness, and skill development

Sumit Kapoor, Founder- Lyfskills Logo of Lynk.coach

Built from real operating insights, Lynk.coach helps coaches and academies run growth, operations and AI-assisted workflows in one platform.

With Lynk.coach, our ambition is to help coaches spend less time in chaos and more time delivering outcomes. We believe the next generation of coaching businesses will run on AI-native software.” — Sumit Kapoor, Founder-Lyfskills

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyfskills today announced the launch of Lynk.coach, an AI-first software platform built for coaches, academies, and businesses across sports, fitness, performing arts, and skills-based learning.Lynk.coach emerged from operating inside the extracurricular and coaching ecosystem through Lyfskills, where the team saw firsthand how fragmented the operating layer for this category still is—sessions run on instinct, communication is spread across messaging apps, payments require repeated follow-up, student tracking is inconsistent, and valuable coaching insight often disappears after the class ends.That operating reality shaped Lynk.coach into what it is today: a purpose-built platform designed to help coaches and academies run their business on a single system across growth, batch management, sessions, attendance, coach notes, payments, reports, and AI-driven recommendations. The platform includes public coach profiles that generate leads, batch-led session management, structured attendance, student progress reports, and AI-supported tools such as session planning, coach notes, and insights that suggest what to focus on next.“Lynk.coach came from the field, not from abstraction,” said Sumit Kapoor, Founder of Lyfskills. “We spent enough time inside the category to understand that coaches do not need another generic tool. They need an operating layer built around how coaching businesses actually work in the real world.”A defining part of the company’s journey is how the platform itself was built. Lynk has been developed by a lean engineering team using AI-native development workflows, with a large share of the codebase accelerated through modern coding agents and human-led product orchestration. The result is a company building not only an AI-enabled product, but an AI-first organization—one that uses artificial intelligence both in how it builds and in what it ships.That philosophy is visible inside the platform. Lynk’s AI does not try to replace the coach. Instead, it is designed to work from real-world data—batch structure, attendance, session history, coach notes, and progress reports—to generate session plans, surface trends, and offer optional recommendations while keeping the coach fully in control. Coach notes are stored as structured session intelligence, AI suggestions remain advisory, and insights are built from patterns across notes, reports, and attendance rather than generic templates.For the company, that distinction matters. In coaching, outcomes are shaped not only by schedules and payments, but by continuity, judgment, nuance, and what happens session after session. Lyfskills believes software in this category should do more than digitize admin. It should strengthen delivery quality and improve end-consumer experiences.India’s coaching economy—spanning sports, fitness, music, performing arts, martial arts, and skills development—was a $5 billion market in 2024¹, with an estimated 10 million children actively participating in sports and extracurricular activities² and a rapidly growing adult wellness base at under 1% penetration³. Fueled by rising incomes and shifting lifestyle priorities, the category is projected to reach $10 billion by 2030⁴.“At 10% penetration among India’s urban consuming class, the market is still early,” said Kapoor. “This is where meaningful category creation begins. With millions of households entering the consuming class each year, and parents' willingness to spend ahead of their income cohort on children’s development, the structural conditions for a category inflection are falling into place. Lynk.coach is being built to serve that shift.”The company believes the future of this market will belong to platforms that combine operational depth with intelligent assistance.“With Lynk.coach, our ambition is simple,” Kapoor added. “Help coaches spend less time managing chaos and more time delivering outcomes. We believe the next generation of coaching businesses will run on AI-native software, and we want Lynk.coach to be that operating layer.”The platform is now live at Lynk.coach.About the FounderSumit Kapoor is the Founder of Lyfskills and Lynk.coach. He brings over 18 years of experience across revenue, growth, monetisation, and business operations, with leadership roles spanning Snapdeal, Swiggy, Dukaan, Max Life, and Nippon Asset Management. His work has focused on building and scaling business verticals, and he now brings that operating experience to the coaching and extracurricular ecosystem.About LyfskillsLyfskills was founded in late 2024 and launched operations in February 2025. The company operates in the extracurricular and coaching ecosystem, working across parents, coaches, academies, and venues to improve access, delivery, and operating efficiency. Its on-ground operating experience in this category helped shape the thinking behind Lynk.coach, an AI-first software platform built for coaches and academies.Sources: ¹ Deloitte/HFA India Fitness Report 2025, IMARC Group, Allied Market Research ² Internal estimates ³ Deloitte/HFA 2025 ⁴ Segment-level projections from Deloitte, IMARC, and Mordor Intelligence

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