Industry Analyst

ICT Industry Analyst says all networks must upgrade for next-gen AI marketplace as well

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.” — Dick Martin, Exec VP AT&T (retired)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AT&T recently announced it is committing more than $250 billion over five years to build what it describes as the best and largest network, with the capabilities and resilience required for the next era of innovation and economic growth. The company says this investment will expand fiber and wireless coverage to more than 100 million customers.“The ways we connect have always been evolving,” says Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan. “In the next chapter of this story, AI will play a major role. And it is not only AT&T that must make this kind of network investment. All of their competitors, new and old, large and small, must take this same path.”The telecommunications industry has experienced several major waves of transformation over decades, from analog to digital, from wired telephone service to wireless communications, from voice to broadband and data-driven networks, and much more.Today, telecom is entering the next major wave of transformation as artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies reshape networks for tomorrow. This will enable many new products and services for both businesses and consumers.“One important question is, which companies will lead in this new competitive environment?” Kagan asks. “There will be significant movement ahead. However, chances are only some of today's companies will emerge as winners.”Success in the race to upgrade and modernize networks could translate into industry leadership in the years ahead.Competition across the wireless, telecom, broadband, and data sectors remains intense, with major players including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Xfinity, Spectrum, Altice, Cox, as well as numerous regional and new competitors.“This has been happening for many decades, and continual transformation is the price every competitor must pay to remain competitive,” says Kagan.History has shown that telecommunications evolves in waves. Basic telephone service, wireless communications, the internet, broadband, data networks, audio and video, and satellites each represented major turning points.“Yesterday’s leaders in traditional telephone service and cable television are now facing growth challenges as new technologies like digital wireless, broadband, and data services take center stage,” Kagan explains.“In this new environment, yesterday’s leaders are not guaranteed to lead tomorrow,” he adds. “That raises an important question: who will lead next?”“Like always, some companies will lead while others will follow, even struggle. Identifying the winners early on will be a key challenge for investors, businesses, consumers, and employees alike,” says Kagan.Companies need to signal to the marketplace their intent to remain key players in AI. This is what investors and customers are looking for. So far, only a few have made that point clear.AT&T’s new investment commitment signals the company recognizes the magnitude of the industry transformation now underway.“The next question is whether this plan will work for them,” says Kagan. “Will AT&T remain a leader? Who else will rise to the top, and which companies will struggle?”“These are the questions I will be asking as AT&T and its competitors make their next bold moves in this rapidly evolving market.”About Jeff KaganThe preceding commentary is from Jeff Kagan, Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, columnist, and technology commentator.For more than four decades, Kagan has covered wireless, telecom, 5G, AI, the internet, pay TV, and emerging technology trends, providing analysis and forecasts on companies, technologies, regulations, and market shifts.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin highlighted Kagan’s industry influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology trends into clear, practical insights for executives, investors, customers, and employees.Companies interested in including Kagan in their Industry Analyst Relations programs are invited to send an email inquiry.Organizations seeking guidance on becoming leaders in the AI era can contact Kagan at: jeff@jeffkagan.comTo see media coverage featuring Jeff Kagan, search “Jeff Kagan” on Google News and Google All.ContactJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan # # #

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