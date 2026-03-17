Quali's Torque Platform Brings Enterprise Orchestration and Multi-Tenant Governance to NVIDIA DGX Station

Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali (Photo Credits: Quali)

Quali integrates intelligent lifecycle management and agentic operations into NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra-powered deskside AI supercomputers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quali , the leader in Environment-as-a-Service automation, today announced the integration of its Torque platform with NVIDIA DGX Station , the ultimate deskside AI supercomputer, powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip and 748GB of large coherent memory.As AI workloads grow in scale and complexity, organizations need more than raw compute. They need the ability to govern who uses it, how it's used, and what runs where, without IT overhead. Torque transforms DGX Station from a high-performance standalone system into a shared, policy-driven AI infrastructure fabric for teams."DGX Station puts extraordinary AI performance on the desk, but that power needs to be governed, shared, and operationally managed to deliver real enterprise value," said Lior Koriat, CEO at Quali. "Torque gives teams a zero-touch path to deploy models, enforce policies, and scale AI workloads from deskside to cloud, without the complexity."● Managed Infrastructure: Torque claims and manages DGX Station as a governed infrastructure target, automating deployment of NVIDIA GPU Operator and NVIDIA NIM Operator for zero-touch model lifecycle management.● Hard Multi-Tenancy: Leveraging DGX Station's Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) support, Torque enforces workload isolation across teams and environments, ensuring development, staging, and production never share the same compute context.● Desktop to Data Center: The same Torque blueprints and governance policies that run on DGX Station scale seamlessly to cloud and on-premises infrastructure, giving teams a consistent operational model across their entire AI estate.Quali is among the earliest software partners to gain access to DGX Station, having validated Torque's full orchestration and governance capabilities on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra architecture ahead of general availability.For more information, visit www.quali.com

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