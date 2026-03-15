Lyzr AI Raises Series A+ at $250 Million Valuation

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr AI, the full-stack agent infrastructure platform for enterprises, has been featured by Bloomberg following its recent Series A+ funding round and valuation milestone. The company announced that it has raised $14.5 million in a Series A+ round led by Accenture, with participation from investors including Rocketship VC. The funding values the New York–based startup at $250 million and represents a fivefold increase from its valuation in October.Founded in 2023, Lyzr develops infrastructure that allows enterprises to design, deploy, and manage AI agents within their own environments. The platform enables organizations to build AI agents that can perform tasks, interact with enterprise systems, and automate workflows while maintaining control over sensitive data and intellectual property.“Organizations are increasingly uncomfortable handing their data and AI strategy to large platforms,” said Siva Surendira, founder and chief executive officer of Lyzr. “Lyzr’s platform helps companies create, manage and govern fleets of AI agents.”Enterprise Demand Driving Adoption of AI AgentsAI agents are systems designed to perform structured tasks by reasoning through information, making decisions, and executing actions across software environments. Unlike traditional AI systems that primarily generate text responses, agent-based systems are intended to complete workflows and interact with enterprise tools and data sources. Lyzr’s architecture is built on a multi-agent approach in which several AI agents evaluate a prompt simultaneously and determine the most appropriate response before returning it to the user. This method is designed to improve reliability and decision transparency, particularly in enterprise environments where accuracy and auditability are essential.The company’s platform has been used in collaboration with consulting firms such as Deloitte, KPMG and Accenture to develop AI agent systems for enterprise clients. One example includes a system developed with Accenture for corporate venture capital teams. The agentic solution helps automate processes such as identifying emerging startups, monitoring research developments, and evaluating potential investments across multiple parameters, work that typically requires significant analyst time. Lyzr’s technology has attracted interest from sectors including financial services, energy, healthcare, and insurance, where organizations often require systems that can provide structured outputs and traceable decision processes.The company has also reported strong recent growth. Lyzr’s revenue increased by more than 300 percent in each of the past two quarters, Lyzr plans to use the newly raised capital to expand its presence internationally, with a focus on markets in the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and Australia.The company currently employs approximately 130 people, with the majority of its engineering team based in Bangalore. Its platform is designed to support organizations exploring how AI agents can automate operational workflows while operating within enterprise governance and security requirements.About LyzrLyzr is an enterprise agent orchestration company that combines a comprehensive self-service platform with expert services to help organizations deploy AI agents for mission-critical functions. Unlike DIY open-source platforms or single-product competitors, Lyzr provides Forward Deployed Engineers who work directly with customers to move agents into production with true governance and security. The company’s open-source platform ensures no vendor lock-in while providing the architecture-level innovations that improve the probability of AI implementation success. Lyzr serves customers across banking, insurance, and enterprise consulting sectors.

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