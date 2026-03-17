Formulaic Inc. Expands Private Membership Platform Connecting Accredited Investors to Exclusive Off-Market Opportunities

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formulaic Inc. continues expanding its invitation-only platform designed for accredited investors seeking direct access to privately negotiated, off-market asset opportunities across global markets.Founded by Sonia Hodgin, who has owned and led the company for 16 years, Formulaic Inc. has developed into a private membership network focused on direct investor-to-investor engagement and curated access to unlisted assets.Built as a private membership network, the platform connects qualified investors directly with one another to explore and structure transactions on a principal-to-principal basis. Rather than navigating traditional intermediaries, members engage peer-to-peer, maintaining control over negotiations, discretion, and deal terms.Through secure digital deal rooms and encrypted communication channels, members present and discover unique unlisted assets, from commercial properties and private holdings to specialized real estate and alternative assets, opening doors to opportunities that often remain outside conventional marketplaces.Formulaic Inc. operates on an annual membership model, allowing investors to connect and transact directly without transaction-based commissions through the platform. Transactions are independently finalized using licensed third-party title and escrow providers, ensuring proper closing procedures while preserving direct investor-to-investor engagement.In addition to its online environment, the company hosts curated in-person gatherings through the Formulaic Circle, including limited-seat private events in Scottsdale and Tucson. These intimate forums, capped at select attendance, are designed to foster meaningful relationship-building among accredited investors seeking trusted peer connections.The platform also provides private discussion forums where members exchange strategies, insights, and deal perspectives. These conversations support collaboration while each investor retains full responsibility for their own due diligence and decision-making.As private capital markets evolve, Formulaic Inc. positions itself as a structured environment where accredited investors can access global connections, explore distinctive asset exchanges, and negotiate directly within a secure, membership-based community.Accredited investors interested in learning more about Formulaic Inc.’s private membership platform may visit Formulaic300.com for additional information.

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