Eros Innovation and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Sign Strategic MoU to Advance AI-Integrated Preventive Wellness and Consciousness Research

HARIDWAR, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV), a UGC-recognized university based in Haridwar, to collaborate on the development of AI-enabled preventive wellness and consciousness research frameworks. The five-year collaboration seeks to build research-driven and ethically governed models that combine preventive healthcare, Indian Knowledge Systems, consciousness studies, and artificial intelligence.The partnership aims to develop nationally scalable frameworks for preventive health and human well-being, integrating biomarker-driven wellness insights, mental resilience research, and culturally aligned AI systems. Through joint academic research, structured pilot programs, and publication initiatives, the institutions will work toward building measurable models for longevity, stress resilience, and preventive health.A key component of the collaboration will involve the deployment of Eros Wellness, Eros Innovation’s AI-driven preventive health platform. The platform integrates biomarker intelligence including heart-rate variability, sleep patterns, stress indicators, and metabolic markers with chronobiology-based health alignment models. It also incorporates culturally contextual guidance powered by Eros Large Cultural Models (LCM) — a new class of AI systems designed to understand language, culture, and behavioral patterns within Indian knowledge traditions.By combining biomarker analytics with culturally grounded AI systems, the platform enables structured research into the psychophysiological effects of practices such as meditation, breathwork, and other traditional wellness methods under academic supervision. The collaboration aims to produce measurable insights that can inform preventive health frameworks and long-term wellness strategies.A central focus of the partnership will be the development of an Indian Longevity Care Model, integrating preventive diagnostics, lifestyle medicine, yogic sciences, and nutritional intelligence with ethical AI-supported behavioral analytics. The initiative seeks to contribute to the global conversation around healthy ageing and preventive healthcare while positioning India as a leader in consciousness-integrated wellness innovation.Under the terms of the MoU, both institutions will retain their respective intellectual property rights and the collaboration will remain non-exclusive. A Joint Steering Committee will oversee research direction, academic governance, and implementation pathways. Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya will provide academic oversight and research validation, while Eros Innovation will lead technology architecture, AI integration, and scalable deployment frameworks.Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Pro Vice Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, said: “This collaboration represents a structured effort to harmonize Indian knowledge traditions with responsible technological innovation. By grounding AI-enabled wellness within academic research and ethical frameworks, we aim to create models that serve society with integrity and measurable impact.”Kishore Lulla, Chairman of Eros Innovation, said: “Eros has built Large Cultural Models rooted in licensed civilizational datasets. Through this partnership with DSVV, we extend that intelligence into preventive wellness and consciousness research by combining biomarker analytics, chronobiology, and culturally aligned AI systems. Our objective is to build scalable, research-backed human development frameworks that position India at the forefront of ethical, consciousness-integrated AI.”The collaboration reflects a broader shift toward integrating ethical AI, preventive healthcare, and traditional knowledge systems to develop holistic models for human well-being. Through joint research, pilot implementations, and academic partnerships, Eros Innovation and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya aim to create frameworks that can be replicated nationally while maintaining strong academic integrity and governance.About Eros InnovationEthical Cultural AIEros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural infrastructure group building advanced systems across artificial intelligence, media, education, wellness, and deep-tech environments. The company architects India’s Large Cultural Models (LCM) and Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM), trained on over 1.5 trillion rights-cleared cultural tokens. Its multilingual voice and identity stack, including Eros PersonaAI, is designed with governance, consent, and traceability at its core.Eros Innovation operates through seven integrated verticals spanning AI research, creator platforms, tokenized IP infrastructure, sovereign compute, AI-native cinematic production, digital wellness systems, and AI education — forming a vertically integrated cultural AI ecosystem. Through Eros Universe, its AI-powered Creator Super App, the company enables creators, enterprises, and institutions to build, localize, distribute, and monetize culturally grounded AI experiences at global scale, and reaching 100M+ subscribers and followers across digital platforms through it’s ecosystem.Headquartered in the Isle of Man with operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and aligned with the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with institutions including IIT Madras, Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for sovereign, rights-compliant AI rooted in language, culture, and identity.About Dev Sanskriti VishwavidyalayaDev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV), Haridwar, is a UGC-recognized university established in 2002. The institution focuses on yoga sciences, consciousness studies, ethics, mental health, and societal transformation, combining academic research with Indian knowledge traditions.

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