24Baba Launches Eco-Friendly Hybrid and Electric Cars in Dubai Fleet

Eco-Friendly Hybrid and Electric Cars in Dubai Fleet

Dubai's 24Baba adds Tesla Model 3, Model S, BYD Atto 3, Rolls-Royce Spectre, and a growing EV fleet on flexible daily and monthly terms.

Sustainable mobility is no longer optional. With electric and hybrid vehicles now in its fleet, 24Baba offers drivers in Dubai a cleaner, smarter way to travel.” — Anders Nygren

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24Baba Car Rental, a Dubai-based multi-segment vehicle rental platform, has formally expanded its fleet to include a dedicated electric and hybrid vehicle category available for daily, weekly, and monthly rental terms. The new segment — which includes models such as the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model S, BYD Atto 3, and Rolls-Royce Spectre, among a growing number of additional electric and hybrid vehicles — positions the company within a market where the UAE hybrid and electric vehicles sector is estimated at USD 3.01 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 7.68 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 26.37%, according to Mordor Intelligence. The EV category is structured across three demand tiers. At the entry level, the BYD Atto 3 — a battery-electric SUV built on BYD's e-Platform 3.0 with a 420 km WLTP range — serves daily commuters, long-term expatriate residents, and cost-conscious travelers seeking fixed-rate, low-emission urban transport.The performance tier is represented by the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model S, long-range electric sedans designed for business travelers and tech-forward tourists requiring reliable range for both city driving and inter-emirate journeys.At the luxury tier, the Rolls-Royce Spectre — the marque's first all-electric coupe, rated at 585 horsepower with a 0–100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds — anchors an expanding selection of full-electric vehicles from ultra-premium manufacturers. Further electric and hybrid models across all segments are available and continue to be added to the fleet.The expansion aligns with documented infrastructure development across the emirate. Dubai's DEWA EV Green Charger network is targeting 1,000 charging stations by the end of 2025, and the UAEhas hosted approximately 2,000 public EV charging points as of 2023. That density materially reduces range-related barriers for short-term rental customers.Dubai has also set a policy target for 10% of all vehicles on the road to be electric or hybrid by 2030, supported by toll exemptions, free public parking, and reduced registration fees for EV drivers — incentives that lower the effective operating cost for rental customers during their rental period.All electric and hybrid vehicles are available through 24Baba's no-deposit, reserve-now-pay-on-delivery booking model, supported by 24/7 customer service and on-demand delivery across Dubai. Rental terms are structured on fixed daily, weekly, and monthly rate schedules to accommodate short-stay visitors and long-term residents alike.The EV additions complement 24Baba's existing multi-brand inventory spanning more than 50 global automotive brands across economy, standard, business, and luxury categories, alongside its professional chauffeur service and rent-to-own program.The UAE car rental market overall is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, growing at an 8.2% CAGR, with electric vehicle adoption identified as one of three primary growth drivers alongside tourism and rising disposable incomes, according to Ken Research. Industry data further indicates that EV and hybrid vehicles currently represent approximately 5% of total UAE rental fleet inventory — a share expected to grow significantly as consumer awareness and charging infrastructure continue to expand across the emirate.About 24Baba Car Rental:24Baba Car Rental is a Dubai-based vehicle rental platform operating from Azizi Riviera 10, Al Merkadh, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE. The company offers daily, weekly, and monthly rental plans across economy, standard, business, and luxury vehicle categories, with a multi-brand inventory spanning more than 50 global automotive brands.24Baba operates on a no-deposit, reserve-now-pay-on-delivery model supported by 24/7 customer service and on-demand delivery across Dubai. Additional services include a professional chauffeur program and a rent-to-own scheme for long-term customers.

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