Phoenix Father Launches AI Pet Health App After Losing Three Dogs to Cancer

VetGPT™ — AI-powered pet health management for 64+ species, now live on the Apple App Store.

VetGPT hits the App Store — AI pet health for 64+ species, built by a solo founder who lost three dogs to cancer while becoming a first-time father.

I built VetGPT for the people who feel as overwhelmed as I did. It's the AI health companion I wish I'd had.” — Josh Strange

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh Strange wasn't a pet tech entrepreneur when he started building VetGPT . He was a new father, and he was losing his dogs.While his wife was pregnant, Strange lost Zeus to cancer. Two week after his daughter was born, he lost Skylee. Four months later, he lost Jazz. Three dogs, all to cancer, in the span of months, while simultaneously becoming a first-time father.Between overnight feedings, vet appointments, stacks of lab reports, and prescription bottles he couldn't keep straight, he found himself at 2 AM, typing his dogs' symptoms into ChatGPT just to understand what the vet had told him."ChatGPT was helpful," Strange said. "But it didn't know my dogs. It didn't know their history, their medications, what we'd already tried. I had to explain everything from scratch every single time — and I was exhausted."That experience led Strange to develop VetGPT.Today, VetGPT LLC announces the official App Store launch of VetGPT™, an AI-powered pet health management platform for iOS. The app maintains a complete, persistent health profile for each pet, allowing the AI to reference the animal's full history in every conversation.VetGPT is designed around a single principle: a pet's entire health history — documents, visit notes, medications, and logs — stored in one place and accessible to the AI at all times.From the moment a pet is added to the app, VetGPT begins building that health profile. Owners can:- Scan documents — photograph prescription bottles, vaccine cards, vet records, and lab reports. VetGPT's AI extracts diagnoses, medications, dosages, and follow-up instructions automatically.- Record vet visits — use voice transcription to capture the conversation in real time. VetGPT transcribes the audio and identifies key information: what the vet said, what was prescribed, and what comes next.- Chat with full context — ask questions in plain language and receive responses from an AI with access to every record, scan, and note on file for that pet.- Track health scores — each pet receives a 0-100 health score with recommendations tailored to their species, age, and health history.The platform supports 64+ species across 11 categories — including reptiles, fish, birds, amphibians, invertebrates, small mammals, and poultry. Tracking parameters are species-specific: water chemistry for fish, shedding cycles for reptiles, egg production for backyard chickens."We have goldfish," Strange said. "And I wanted them to matter too."VetGPT is not a substitute for veterinary care. The app is designed for use between appointments — helping owners retain information from vet visits, track medications and symptoms, and organize records over time."Vets give you a lot of information in a short window," Strange said. "VetGPT helps you hold onto all of it, and actually use it."VetGPT's AI health conversations and document analysis are powered by Claude AI by Anthropic, with real-time voice transcription powered by OpenAI Whisper.VetGPT is free to download on the App Store with a free tier supporting up to two pets and core tracking features.Premium plans include unlimited pets, AI chat, document scanning, voice transcription, and advanced health scoring:- Monthly: $7.99/month- Annual: $49.99/yearAn introductory Founding Member rate of $2.99/month or $19.99/year is available for a limited time. Subscribers who lock in Founding Member pricing retain that rate permanently.VetGPT is available now on the Apple App Store for iPhone. Android support is in development.VetGPT LLC is based in Phoenix, Arizona, founded by Josh Strange. The company develops software to help pet owners organize and manage their animals' health information across all species.VetGPT is not a veterinary service and does not provide medical advice. Always consult a licensed veterinarian for your pet's health needs.

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