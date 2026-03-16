Dr. Cornelius D. Jones Announces Candidacy for Nevada Lieutenant Governor Campaign Slogan: 'It’s Time!'

Candidate for Nevada Lieutenant Governor Dr. Cornelius D. Jones

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cornelius D. Jones today officially announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of the State of Nevada, launching a campaign focused on making Nevada more affordable, strengthening mental health services, improving infrastructure, expanding economic opportunity, and advancing education across the state. On March 13, 2026, he filed with the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

Running under the campaign slogan “It’s Time!”, Dr. Jones said Nevada stands at a pivotal moment and needs bold, experienced leadership to address the challenges facing working families, veterans, and communities throughout the state. As an independent candidate, my focus is on all the people of Nevada, instead of any political party’s agenda. I believe it's time for more independent voters and candidates to use their voices to run for office in this state. "

“Nevadans are working harder than ever, yet too many families are struggling with rising costs, limited access to mental healthcare, and economic uncertainty,” said Dr. Jones. “It’s time for practical solutions that make Nevada more affordable, strengthen our workforce, and ensure every community from Las Vegas to rural Nevada has the opportunity to thrive.”

Dr. Jones brings decades of leadership experience in military service, behavioral health systems management, and program development implementation. Holding a Ph.D. in counseling & psychological studies and extensive experience working with veterans and public service organizations, he has dedicated his career to improving systems that support individuals, families, and communities.

If elected, Dr. Jones will focus on five key priorities:

Making Nevada More Affordable

Champion policies that address housing costs, support working families, and reduce financial pressures on Nevadans.

Expanding Mental Health Services

Strengthen Nevada’s behavioral health infrastructure, increase access to care, and support programs that address mental health and substance use challenges.

Infrastructure Improvements

Support strategic investments in transportation, water systems, and community infrastructure to sustain Nevada’s rapid growth.

Economic Development & Job Creation

Partner with businesses, entrepreneurs, and workforce programs to attract new industries, diversify Nevada’s economy, and create high-quality jobs.

Education & Workforce Readiness

Strengthen education and workforce training programs to prepare Nevada’s next generation for success in a changing economy.

“The Lieutenant Governor’s office can play a powerful role in shaping Nevada’s economic future,” Jones said. “By focusing on innovation, workforce development, and responsible growth, we can build an economy that works for everyone.”

Dr. Jones emphasized that his campaign would focus on listening to Nevadans across the state and building practical, bipartisan solutions.

“This campaign is about the people of Nevada,” Jones added. “It’s time to bring leadership that understands service, accountability, and the importance of building a stronger future together without worrying about crossing party lines.”

The campaign will begin immediately with community meetings, outreach events, and discussions with leaders across Nevada.

More information about Dr. Jones’s campaign and upcoming events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Media Contact: Marie Wilson

Committee to Elect Cornelius D. Jones

Email: c.jones@drjfornevada.com

Website: https://drjfornevada.com

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