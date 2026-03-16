Nashville Elvis Festival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary March 19-22 at The Factory at Franklin

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elvis™ fans from around the world are headed to Middle Tennessee this week to celebrate the 10th anniversary Nashville Elvis Festival, taking place March 19-22, 2026 in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin. The 4-day festival will celebrate the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll with 30 of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists and special guests. Tickets are on sale now at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com This year’s festival consists of 10 shows, 1 VIP event, and 3 late night parties (held at host hotel Springhill Suites by Marriott Cool Springs) which have become a Nashville tradition. This year’s show highlights include a salute to the birth of Rock & Roll (Elvis 1956), a career-spanning tribute covering 3 decades of Elvis hits and history (The Elvis Story), the 50th anniversary of the recording sessions in the Jungle Room at Graceland (Jungle Room 50th Anniversary), a look at the Gospel side of Elvis (Elvis Gospel Live), a special candlelit afternoon of Elvis love songs with a live string section (In Love with Elvis) and much more.Headliners scheduled to appear include Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist world champions JIMMY HOLMES (2025), EMILIO SANTORO (2024), COTE DEONATH (2023), PAT DUNN (2021), BEN THOMPSON (2018), JAY DUPUIS (2014), and BILL CHERRY (2009), plus Brazil’s award-winning Elvis tribute artist DIOGO LIGHT and reigning Nashville champion RILEY JENKINS.Special guests confirmed to appear include Elvis’ best friend JERRY SCHILLING, former Elvis girlfriend SANDY MARTINDALE (who danced in several Elvis films), Gospel icon JIM MURRAY who backed Elvis on stage as a member of The Imperials, American Idol winner TAYLOR HICKS, actress and country artist JILLIAN CARDARELLI, and JEFF LEWIS who returns as the late night party host. Backing all live performances will be the incomparable INFINIT-E TRIBUTE BAND, giving the feeling and excitement of being at an actual Elvis concert.Another highlight of each Nashville Elvis Festival is the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, with the winner moving on to Graceland's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal & Finals in Memphis during Elvis Week each August. This year, 20 contestants have been hand-selected to complete in Nashville, coming from Norway, Great Britain, Ireland, Canada and all over the USA. ​The judges for this year's contest are the previously mentioned fan-favorite SANDY MARTINDALE; Award-winning TV/Film producer SIMON LYTHGOE (American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance); Drum legend PAUL LEIM, who toured and recorded with the biggest names in music, including “ELVIS, The Concert” with the TCB Band; Emmy Award-winning TV personality and podcast host JOEY SULIPECK, who for many years served as Master of Ceremonies for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Finals at Graceland; and global pop star and actor SPENCER SUTHERLAND.Special and surprise guests in past years include the iconic WYNONNA JUDD, actor & musician JOHN SCHNEIDER, Elvis’ best friend and “Memphis Mafia” member JERRY SCHILLING, TV/Radio legend WINK MARTINDALE, Elvis’ girlfriend SANDY MARTINDALE, Elvis bodyguard and friend SAM THOMPSON, Elvis' favorite Gospel group, THE BLACKWOOD BROTHERS QUARTET, Country music icon BRENDA LEE, Country music legend COLLIN RAYE, Country chart-topper T.G. SHEPPARD, Elvis’ drummer D.J. FONTANA, Elvis’ “Speedway” co-star VICTORIA PAIGE MEYERINK, actress SLOANE AVERY, Broadway & Hallmark star LAURA OSNES, Elvis' tour mates BILL BAIZE, LARRY STRICKLAND, DONNIE SUMNER, TERRY BLACKWOOD and ARMOND MORALES, Gospel legend JOANNE CASH, Elvis’ producer and musician NORBERT PUTNAM, and many more.Nashville Elvis Festival is hosted by TOM BROWN, who as the former Vice President of Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM), was the executive in charge of production on special Elvis projects featuring Priscilla Presley, Scotty Moore, D.J. Fontana, George Klein, Joe Esposito and the TCB Band. For nearly 2 decades, Brown has hosted Elvis events at Graceland and around the country, interviewing Elvis' band members, friends, family and co-stars. He can also be found hosting the Gates of Graceland web series.Nashville Elvis Festival is produced by Brian Mayes & Tom Brown for Frankland Events LLC.For festival passes, individual show tickets, or more information, please visit the official website at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com

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