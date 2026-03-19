Tanto Launches Auto-Sync Day Trading Journal for Futures and Forex Traders

Tanto's trading dashboard showing cumulative P&L, win rate, and performance analytics across all connected accounts.

Now supports Tradovate, NinjaTrader, Rithmic, cTrader, and 35+ firms with real-time trade syncing.

I built the organization and analytics platform I needed as a trader, one that syncs trades automatically and brings it all into one place for review before, during, and after the trading day.” — Bradley Ritter, Founder CEO of Tanto

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanto (https://tradetanto.com), a day trading journal for futures and forex traders, today announced its public launch with real-time auto-sync support for Tradovate, NinjaTrader, Rithmic, and cTrader. The platform streams trades directly from connected brokers into a structured journal with analytics, performance tracking, and daily review tools. No manual entry required.

Full Futures and Forex Coverage

Tanto connects to the four platforms that power the retail trading industry. Tradovate and NinjaTrader cover the Tradovate ecosystem. Rithmic covers the dozens of brokers and prop firms that run on its infrastructure. cTrader covers forex and CFD trading. Together, these four integrations reach the vast majority of retail futures and forex traders worldwide.

Tanto supports prop firms and brokers across three categories:

Futures prop firms: Apex Trader Funding, Earn2Trade, My Funded Futures, Tradeify, Tradeday, Take Profit Trader, Elite Trader Funding, BluSky Trading, Top One Futures, FundedNext, Lucid Trading, FXIFY Futures

Forex prop firms: FTMO, The5ers, Funding Pips, Fintokei, BrightFunded, PipFarm, Alpha Capital Group

Forex brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, FxPro, FP Markets, Fusion Markets

What Traders Get

Auto-sync trades — Connect once. Every fill streams into the journal within seconds, whether placed on desktop, web, or mobile.

PnL calendar — Color-coded monthly view with daily and weekly totals. Click any day to drill into trades.

Day journal — Pre-market planning, session review, and automatic economic event data in one place.

Trade reports — Grade every trade A through F. Tag setups. Search and filter to find what works.

Custom commissions — Set per-contract or per-order fees. Every P&L number adjusts automatically.

Multi-account support — Track accounts from different brokers separately or roll them into a single view.

"As traders, we know our decisions throughout the day can quickly become a blur. Properly documenting the complete flywheel of the day is a grueling process," said Bradley Ritter, founder of Tanto. "So we built the organization and analytics platform I needed, one that syncs trades automatically from a broad range of brokerages and brings it all into one place for review before, during, and after the trading day."

Why Traders Choose Tanto

Tanto goes beyond trade logging. The day journal lets traders write pre-market plans, embed specific trades directly in their notes, and review forecasts against actual results. Economic events pull in automatically so traders always have market context. Every trade can be graded A through F, rated on execution quality, and tagged by setup for filtering later. The platform was designed around the full trading day workflow, not just the trades themselves.

Pricing and Availability

Tanto is available now at https://tradetanto.com. Three plans:

- Starter — $13.99/month (1 account)

- Professional — $24.99/month (5 accounts)

- Advanced — $39.99/month (20 accounts)

Annual billing saves 20%. All plans include auto-sync, analytics, journaling, and trade reports.

About Tanto

Tanto is a day trading journal that syncs trades automatically from Tradovate, NinjaTrader, Rithmic, and cTrader. The platform combines real-time trade syncing, structured journaling, visual analytics, and performance tracking to help futures and forex traders identify patterns, improve execution, and build consistency. Tanto supports 35+ prop firms and brokers. Learn more at https://tradetanto.com.

Contact

hello@tradetanto.com

https://tradetanto.com

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