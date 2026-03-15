The 'Techistential' Moment: Top Ranked Futurist Roger Spitz Joins Global Luminaries at DLIC 2026 in Trinidad

Roger Spitz Keynote Speaker @ Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (Trinidad and Tobago) Disrupt With Impact by Roger Spitz Endorsed by 4 Prestigious Awards Distinguished Leadership Innovation Conference (DLIC 2026), IntelliLEAD Summit, Roger Spitz Keynote Techistentialism Definition Keynote by Roger Spitz @ Distinguished Leadership Innovation Conference (DLIC 2026)

Disruptive Futures Institute Chair Brings Breakout Bestseller Frameworks to Caribbean’s Premier Leadership Innovation Summit

As algorithms become the most important decision-makers in our lives, the question is not only whether we can trust Al, but whether we can trust that we understand Al well enough?” — Roger Spitz, Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As digital transformation and AI accelerates across the Caribbean, the Distinguished Leadership Innovation Conference (DLIC 2026) tackled the defining challenges of the era. The Disruptive Futures Institute (DFI) is proud to announce that its Chair, Roger Spitz, featured as an international voice at this year’s summit on March 13th, 2026 hosted by the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, University of the West Indies (UWI).

The event has garnered significant national attention via TTT News, and arrives at a pivotal moment. Speaking with TTT News, Mariano Browne, CEO of the Arthur Lok Jack GSB, emphasized that the conference is designed to help leaders “anticipate the changes” of an AI-driven landscape. “AI is disruptive,” Browne noted. “It changes business models... how do you prepare for it?”

A MAINSTREAM INTELLECTUAL FORCE

Roger Spitz’s participation in DLIC 2026 follows a remarkable surge in his global public profile. While long recognized as a leading authority for elite boards and institutions, 2025 marked his emergence as a true public intellectual whose cultural footprint now reaches millions. His award-winning bestseller, Disrupt With Impact, dominated Amazon charts across six countries, signaling that his “Techistential” philosophy has moved beyond the boardroom and into the global zeitgeist.

This engagement in Trinidad and Tobago represents a high-profile continuation of Spitz’s recent keynote series globally across every continent and regionally across the Caribbean, following highly successful appearances in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda.

DLIC INTELLILEAD SUMMIT: THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT

At the center of the DLIC IntelliLEAD Summit, Spitz shared the stage with fellow international heavyweights, including leading futurist Ian Khan, and Fabio La Selva, Google’s Head of Learning for Latin America. Spitz addressed the conference theme through his keynote:

“The Intelligence Shift: Upgrading Human Decision-Making in the Age of A.I.”

“We are navigating an era of Metaruptions - systemic shocks that are multidimensional and self-perpetuating,” says Roger Spitz. “As algorithms increasingly influence the decisions of governments and societies, leadership is no longer about having the right answers, but about having the foresight to ask the right questions. We must reclaim our agency in an unpredictable world.”

BUILDING FUTURE READINESS

The conference serves as a critical junction for regional executives and policymakers. By integrating Spitz’s AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), the conversation redefined how the Caribbean leads in an age where AI is no longer a distant concept, but foundational.

Learn more about DLIC 2026: www.dlictt.com

For inquiries about the Disruptive Futures Institute or Roger Spitz:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

Roger Spitz’s participation at DLIC 2026 underscores the Caribbean’s growing leadership in foresight education and anticipatory leadership.

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APPENDIX: BRIEFING NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE & ROGER SPITZ

The Disruptive Futures Institute is an award-winning global think tank providing executive education, practitioner research, and futures intelligence to empower leaders, changemakers, and organizations to drive transformative change in a complex, unpredictable, nonlinear world.

Through five integrated pillars the Disruptive Futures Institute provides:

• Futures Intelligence & Foresight: Building capacity through executive education, masterclasses, and research using our proprietary frameworks adopted by organizations worldwide.

• Techistential: Leading global strategy and foresight practice.

• DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy: Equipping CEOs, boards, policymakers, and investors to operationalize Anticipatory Governance and build resilience in a fracturing world.

• DFI Nature & Climate Academy: Educating on sustainable futures, with a flagship focus on climate foresight, decarbonization strategies, and the energy transition.

• Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence: Researching AI’s impacts, anticipatory governance, and ethics to explore the future of artificial intelligence and decision-making in our technological world.

The Disruptive Futures Institute, the San Francisco-based think tank and global education platform founded by leading futurist Roger Spitz, has been named one of the Top 50 Thought Leading Companies in Innovation and Top 10 in Education by Thinkers360. The list includes global giants such as EY, HCLTech, Mastercard, ServiceNow, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The Disruptive Futures Institute helps you master the language of systemic disruption, using our proprietary methodologies and frameworks. As the world’s capital for understanding change and unpredictability, the Disruptive Futures Institute educates through:

• Executive Education & Advisory

• Courses & Masterclasses

• Elite & Exclusive Retreats

• Executive & Leadership Development

• Keynote Talks, Panels & Fireside Chats

• Custom Workshops & Conferences

• Board, CEO & Investor Retreats

• Books, Research & Publications



Roger Spitz is the pioneer of “Techistentialism” and a world-leading futurist. Ranked #15 Professional Futurist Worldwide by Global Gurus and the top futurist keynote speaker on systemic disruption, he is the author of five books, including the acclaimed series The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption. Spitz is an advisor to Fortune 500 companies, governments, and organizations on anticipatory leadership. The Disruptive Futures Institute, based in San Francisco, is a global platform dedicated to helping humanity navigate deep uncertainty through strategic foresight and futures intelligence.

Beyond global innovation summits, grand stages, and board strategy engagements, Roger Spitz is also deeply embedded in leading academic, executive education and professional lifelong learning ecosystems worldwide. Spitz regularly delivers lectures, executive programs, and institutional collaborations across premier universities, business schools, and future-focused learning platforms - reflecting strong demand for his frameworks within educational, professional leadership development, and policy environments:

• Leading Universities & Business Schools: Haskayne School of Business (University of Calgary); HEC Paris; Hult International Business School; INSEAD; Stanford University; University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley); New York University Stern School of Business (NYU Stern); University of Houston; Nova School of Business & Economics; Stellenbosch Business School; ISC Paris; Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST); University of Texas at Austin; Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, University of the West Indies (UWI); Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC); Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, UAE).

• Global Executive Education & Futures Institutions: Singularity University; Institute for Futures Research (IFR), Stellenbosch University; WDHB (Global Executive Education); School of International Futures; StartSe; Qwasar Silicon Valley.

• Education Systems, Learning Networks & Future of Education Initiatives: Teach The Future; School of Humanity; Maple Bear Global Schools; Grupo SEB; Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies - Commission for the Future of Education.

• Professional Bodies, Industry Associations & Knowledge Networks: American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE); Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA); CERA Global Risk Management Association; Association of Professional Futurists (APF); Institute of Directors (IoD, India); Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW); Global Electrification Forum (GEF); Brazilian Institute for Corporate Governance (IBGC); Risk Academy; Risk.net; Thomson Corporation; Reuters.

• Global Policy, Leadership & Multilateral Forums: World Economic Forum (Geneva & New York); Global Peter Drucker Forum (Austria); Edison Electric Institute (EEI, Washington D.C.); Climatebase (San Francisco); World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO); Dubai Capital Club; Energy Plexus Institute (EPI).

• Global Innovation Summits & Technology Platforms: MIT Technology Review EmTech; NASSCOM (Bangalore); Gartner; DLD Innovation; Volcano Innovation Summit (Guatemala City); AmCham Lab Global Talks (Brazil); Rulebreaker Future Congress (Germany); Singularity University (Mountain View); Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona); TechCrunch Disrupt (San Francisco); StartSe Global Conference (São Paulo).

The Disruptive Futures Institute’s research and practitioner frameworks - including the seminal AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) - are widely adopted by organizations to embed futures literacy and adaptive thinking into strategy and pedagogy. The Disruptive Futures Institute has advised and delivered programs for Teach The Future, Qwasar Silicon Valley, Grupo SEB, Maple Bear Global Schools, StartSe, and Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies (Comissão de Educação), where Roger Spitz provided formal expert testimony on the future of education and adaptive learning systems.

The Disruptive Futures Institute faculty design and teach custom foresight and systems innovation curricula for executive programs such as Haskayne School of Business (University of Calgary, Canada), StartSe University (Brazil) and Nova School of Business and Economics (Portugal). These programs cultivate foresight capability, critical thinking, systems awareness, and cognitive agility - skills essential for lifelong learning and executive leadership in a nonlinear world.

A GLOBAL INFLECTION POINT FOR FUTURES INTELLIGENCE

The 2026 recognition comes at a major inflection point for the Disruptive Futures Institute. While 2025 was a record-breaking year, 2026 is already on track to be exponentially stronger. With hundreds of talks and workshops booked across the globe, major media commitments on the horizon, and demand for its executive education programs exploding, the Disruptive Futures Institute has evolved from an elite corporate practice into a leading public voice shaping the future of industry, adaptive strategy, and anticipatory leadership.

In an age where disruption is no longer an event but a permanent condition, the Disruptive Futures Institute focuses on building futures intelligence, foresight capacity, and transformational outcomes. This expansion is underscored by the recent launch of the DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy, which equips CEOs, boards, policymakers, and investors to operationalize Anticipatory Governance. The DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy provides the strategic agility required to navigate the convergence of what Spitz calls the “Three Gs” - Geopolitics, Geoeconomics, and Geotechnology.

While the Disruptive Futures Institute’s Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence is serving as a global hub for research and education on AI’s systemic impacts, the Center explores the intersection of governance, ethics, and the future of decision-making.

AN INTELLECTUAL ENGINE FOR THE POST-PLAYBOOK ERA

Founded to scale Roger Spitz’s frameworks, the Disruptive Futures Institute serves as the intellectual backbone behind executive programs, keynotes, and corporate initiatives helping leaders and organizations build capacity for foresight. In late 2025, the Institute launched its Substack publication, “Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings,” designed to democratize the language of unpredictability. This platform ensures that the ability to decode the future is no longer a privilege of the few but a universal capability for future-preparedness.

“The unpredictable future has no playbook,” noted a recent executive program participant. “Roger Spitz is the futurist for the no-playbook era.”

While others rely on generic playbooks, trend reports, and performative techno-centric narratives, the Disruptive Futures Institute has, from its inception, rejected these shortcuts. Instead, Spitz’s Disruptive Futures Institute has delivered original, field-tested IP that historical data cannot replicate, equipping decision-makers with the substantive tools truly relevant to our complex, unpredictable world.

THE END OF TRENDS: NAVIGATING THE ERA OF METARUPTIONS

The future no longer unfolds through isolated trends. Technological evolution, geoeconomic shocks, research breakthroughs, societal dynamics, capital allocation, and regulatory changes, have become interwoven within tightly coupled systems. As the boundaries between domains dissolve, disruptions no longer emerge independently - they amplify, cascade, and destabilize one another. Change now cascades horizontally as well as forward, reverberating across domains and layers, producing environments that are systemic, nonlinear, and impossible to isolate.

Years before the world and broader foresight field began questioning the limits of traditional trend analysis, Roger Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute coined the term Metaruptions to describe this structural transformation. Unlike isolated disruptions, Metaruptions are multidimensional, self-reinforcing, and interconnected. They represent the point where disruptions compound and converge, ultimately disrupting the nature of disruption itself.

“The world is no longer a line of trends to follow - it is a living network of disruptions, interacting, amplifying, and cascading,” says Roger Spitz, Founder of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “To navigate it, leaders must abandon linear thinking and embrace the systemic nature of change - Metaruptions.”

While terms like Polycrisis and Permacrisis frame the world through a lens of perpetual disaster, Metaruptions are inherently value-neutral. They are the raw mechanics of systemic change - leading to either breakdown or breakthrough based on our agency, mindset, preparation, and response.

As organizations recognize that traditional forecasting cannot capture today’s complexity, the foresight field is starting to confront a reality the Disruptive Futures Institute has championed for years: the era of trends is over, welcome to Metaruptions. In a metaruptive world, relevance is found in building the agency to anticipate, adapt, and thrive within systemic uncertainty.

Disruptive Futures Institute Names “Metaruptions” 2026 Word of the Year: As the global landscape pivots toward 2026, the Disruptive Futures Institute has officially selected “Metaruptions” as next year's Word of the Year:

• https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com/p/disruptive-futures-institute-names

BRIDGING THEORY AND APPLICATION: GLOBAL CASE STUDIES

Through Techistential, its strategic foresight practice and advisory commercial arm, the Disruptive Futures Institute ensures its ideas are applied in high-stakes environments. This creates a closed-loop system where theory, application, and feedback continuously inform one another.

These field-tested frameworks have been applied globally - from reshaping Brazil’s voluntary carbon markets (in partnership with LuxCS), to informing urban heat governance futures in Sydney, to contributing chapters on applied frameworks for academic publishers and hundreds of executive education programs globally.

ANTICIPATORY LEADERSHIP MINDSET: THE AAA FRAMEWORK OPERATING SYSTEM IN ACTION

At the core of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s global influence are proprietary methodologies that have been widely adopted by organizations seeking to move beyond the “foresight-impact gap.” These unique frameworks are field-tested practitioner methodologies showcased in leading publications.

To translate these insights into results, the Disruptive Futures Institute delivers an experiential learning suite known as the Visionary Trilogy. Drawing directly from Roger Spitz’s flagship keynote series and award-winning book, Disrupt With Impact, these programs are built around three self-reinforcing themes designed to rewire how leaders think, decide, and lead amid relentless complexity:

• The Mindset Shift: Participants move from a state of reactive fear to proactive foresight. In an era signaling the “end of trends,” leaders learn to navigate Metaruptions - complex, self-reinforcing disruptions that demand a fundamental shift from predicting the future to reclaiming agency as its architect.

• The Intelligence Shift: Using interactive tools like the Complex Five Safari Game, leaders develop the “intelligence edge” required to evaluate varying degrees of uncertainty. This shift moves decision-making away from a reliance on historical data - which cannot navigate unpredictable futures - and toward an imaginative, systemic evaluation of what might be possible.

• The Leadership Shift: The culmination of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s work is the famous AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility). This transformative operating system replaces outdated, linear strategic models. It empowers leaders to build Antifragile foundations that thrive under pressure, cultivate an Anticipatory mindset to see around corners, and apply Agility to connect today’s actions with tomorrow’s opportunities.

By letting go of outdated playbooks, the Disruptive Futures Institute moves the conversation from “what’s next?” to “what’s possible?” It offers the mindset and methods to create change - not in spite of uncertainty, but because of it.

Key Learning Outcomes for the Metaruptive Age - Organizations engaging with the Disruptive Futures Institute’s programs achieve five critical strategic shifts:

• Linguistic Mastery: Developing the language to communicate and navigate systemic change.

• Professional Foresight: Applying the rigorous tools used by professional futurists to adaptive and anticipatory corporate strategy.

• Confidence Amid Uncertainty: Distinguishing between different types of unpredictability to respond effectively at every level.

• Systemic Value Unlocking: Identifying next-order impacts and hidden value within complex interconnections.

• Operational Resilience: Replacing linear playbooks with the Disruptive Futures Institute’s AAA+ operating system designed for sustainable value creation.



FOLLOW THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

• Substack: https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com/

• Website: www.disruptivefutures.org

• LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/disruptivefuturesinstitute/

ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026 | Global Futurist & #1 Keynote Speaker

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