Buffalo woman pleads guilty to her role in conspiracy to steal mail

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Alexandria Duncan, 23, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to conspiracy to commit mail theft, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

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