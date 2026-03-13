Adobe Agrees to $150 Million Settlement and Injunction to Resolve Alleged Violations of the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act

SAN JOSE – The Justice Department announced today that it has filed a proposed stipulated order that, if entered by the court, will resolve a case against software company Adobe Inc. and two of its employees, Maninder Sawhney and David Wadhwani

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