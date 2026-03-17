Stelmo AI Launches at SXSW, Introduces Healthcare Recruitment Autopilot

Stelmo automates the recruitment process — replacing fragmented tools and manual workflows with a superhuman platform.

Austin-based startup defines a new category with a platform that automates healthcare recruitment from first touch to first day.

The industry already has a term for outsourcing recruiting to more humans — it's called Recruitment Process Outsourcing or RPO. Recruitment Process Automation is what comes next.” — Randall Crowder, Founder & CEO, Stelmo AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stelmo AI today announced the launch of its Recruitment Process Automation (RPA) platform, a new category of software designed to automate the entire healthcare recruiting workflow. The company unveiled the technology during South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, where it demonstrated a platform capable of autonomously handling candidate sourcing, screening, credentialing, interview scheduling, evaluation, and pipeline management—tasks traditionally performed by recruiters and third-party staffing agencies.Recruitment Process Automation represents a shift from the fragmented tools and labor-intensive services that dominate the recruitment industry today. While applicant tracking systems, CRMs, and job boards sell software and recruiters sell labor, Stelmo sells the work by automating the recruiting process from first touch to first day. According to the company, this approach enables hospitals and clinics to fill roles more quickly while reducing reliance on manual workflows and costly third-party recruiting services.The announcement comes as healthcare organizations face mounting staffing challenges. The global staffing and recruitment market is projected to surpass $1.7 trillion by 2030, according to Staffing Industry Analysts. Yet the recruiting process remains highly manual and 42 percent of candidates withdraw when the scheduling takes too long. Studies from LinkedIn’s Global Recruiting Trends report that recruiters spend more than half of their time on administrative tasks, leaving significantly less time for responsive candidate engagement. In healthcare, the pressure is even greater: the Association of American Medical Colleges projects a U.S. shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, while nursing workforce analyses anticipate shortages exceeding 200,000 registered nurses annually through the decade. Meanwhile, healthcare hiring cycles often extend beyond 10 weeks for clinical roles, and a large share of hospitals rely on external agencies that typically charge 15–25 percent of a candidate’s first-year salary in placement fees.Stelmo addresses these inefficiencies by combining functions typically scattered across multiple systems into a single operating platform. The system uses artificial intelligence to automate job distribution, candidate matching and scoring, outreach campaigns, credential and licensure verification, interview coordination, and real-time analytics across the recruiting pipeline. The company’s initial focus is allied health recruiting, where standardized credential requirements and widespread agency usage make the category particularly well suited for automation.“The typical hospital pays an internal recruiter to call an external recruiter to search the same job boards the hospital already subscribes to,” said Randall Crowder, founder and CEO of Stelmo AI. “That chain exists because every link is doing work that’s complex but largely rule-based. Recruitment Process Automation removes the chain entirely. A hospital tells Stelmo what role it needs to fill, and the platform autonomously delivers qualified candidates without the delays, costs, and inconsistencies that come with traditional recruiting.”The launch reflects a broader shift toward what venture investors have begun describing as “autopilot companies” or platforms that use artificial intelligence to perform services traditionally delivered by human labor. Recruiting and staffing represents one of the largest services markets potentially addressable by such automation, with U.S. labor spend exceeding $200 billion annually. Healthcare, where workforce shortages remain acute and recruitment processes are highly structured, represents a natural starting point for full-process automation.Crowder added that the company’s approach builds on concepts already familiar to the recruiting industry. “The industry already has a term for outsourcing recruiting to another team of humans—Recruitment Process Outsourcing, or RPO,” he said. “Recruitment Process Automation is the next evolution. Instead of outsourcing the process to more people, Stelmo automates the process itself. As the underlying AI improves, the system becomes faster, more accurate, and more cost-efficient over time.”The company will be presenting at SXSW through March 20. For more information, visit stelmo.ai About Stelmo AIStelmo AI is the Recruitment Process Automation platform for healthcare. By automating sourcing, screening, credentialing, scheduling, evaluation, and pipeline management in a single operating platform, Stelmo replaces fragmented, manual processes with a measurable, automated one. The company serves hospitals, clinics, and staffing agencies, with an initial focus on allied health where workforce shortages are most severe and outsourcing is most established. Stelmo is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at stelmo.ai.

How Recruitment Process Automation Works: Stelmo AI Platform Demo

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