Omen Kaine’s 'The Heart Tells Tales' Breakout Theatrical Hit Expands into Film and International Jazz Musical Adaptation

Gothic Hipster Omen Kaine Author Playwright

Omen Kaine's The Heart Tells Tales A Runaway Hit!

The highest order of beauty, is the divine of chaos.” — Omen Kaine

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Playwright and creator Omen Kaine is captivating audiences and critics alike as his bold and emotionally charged stage production, The Heart Tells Tales, emerges as one of the most talked-about new works in contemporary theater. Following sold-out runs in Los Angeles and New York, Kaine’s acclaimed production is now expanding into film development and an international jazz musical adaptation, signaling the rapid rise of a distinctive new voice in theater and storytelling.The Heart Tells Tales premiered at the Skiptown Theater in Los Angeles in November 2025, featuring leads Danny Hackin and Fred Thomas, with Ashley Kay, Jenn Brown, Kat Johnston and Justin Vanhpraseuth rounding out the ensemble. The production sold out every performance, driven by powerful word-of-mouth and passionate audience response.Building on that momentum, the production moved to New York’s Under St. Marks Theater, with a new cast led by Matthew Conkling, Pierce Bunch, and Dewitt Gilmore, supported by Felica Nadine, Paige Noelle, Bonnie Schneider, Joseph Dalton, and Janna Bastone. The New York engagement replicated the same box-office success, earning critical acclaim and expanding The Heart Tells Tales’ reputation as a must-see theatrical experience.Expansion into Film and MusicKaine’s production company, Hi Fi Underground Productions, has begun development on a cinematic adaptation of The Heart Tells Tales, produced by Jonathan Henderson and Ruben Anavitate. The project marks the first step in bringing Kaine’s theatrical world to the screen.Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, an innovative jazz musical adaptation is in negotiation in Brussels, Belgium, with Stephane Mercier—an acclaimed saxophonist and Berklee College of Music graduate—and his son, keyboardist Mael Idris, both of the Clandestine Circle Quintet. This new version aims to transform the play’s emotional depth into a dynamic and soulful jazz performance.The adaptation is also being considered for inclusion in the 2026 Théâtre Marni Jazz Festival, with growing interest from multiple European venues.National and International AttentionWith its bold storytelling and cross-medium expansion, Kaine’s work is drawing increasing national media attention. A recent feature in the NY Daily News highlights his ambition to create an interconnected creative universe spanning theater, film, and music.Read the full article here: https://www.nydailynews.com/2026/03/12/omen-kaine-is-building-a-universe-and-audiences-are-starting-to-pay-attention/ About Omen Kaine Omen Kaine is a playwright, director, and founder of Hi Fi Underground Productions, dedicated to developing original works that push artistic boundaries across stage, film, and music.Media Contact: Hi Fi Underground ProductionsPress Office Email: hifiunderground93@gmail.com

SOLD OUT The Heart Tells Tales LA Shows!!!

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