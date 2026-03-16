Suzanne Nadell, Revered Author, Addresses Leadership Barriers for Women During Women’s History Month

Suzanne Nadell

As Wired to Lead Marks One Year, Suzanne Nadell Encourages Women of Faith to Embrace Leadership and Prepare for the 2026 She Leads Church Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Women’s History Month highlights the contributions of women across industries and communities, leadership coach and author Suzanne Nadell says an important conversation still deserves attention: the leadership barriers women continue to face within many faith communities.

Now marking the first anniversary of her book Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, Nadell reflects on the progress that has been made and the challenges that remain for women seeking leadership roles in churches.

“Women have long played a vital role in faith communities,” says Nadell. “They teach, organize, mentor, and serve. Yet when it comes to leadership, many still encounter invisible barriers that make their path more difficult than it should be.”

More information about Suzanne Nadell and Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be can be found here: https://bit.ly/4bIk1Gi

While women make up a significant portion of church membership, volunteers, and ministry workers, their representation in leadership roles often remains disproportionately low. Nadell says the gap between contribution and opportunity continues to shape the experiences of many women who feel called to lead.

“I focus my energy on teaching women to be the best leaders in Christ they can be,” Nadell explains. “To do this, they must fully embrace and take ownership of their roles within their communities. Through my work, I have helped women overcome burnout, build resilience, and lead with greater confidence. My book equips women with the tools they need to lead with strength, faith, and a firm foundation in Christ.”

Readers embrace Wired to Lead, saying, “Absolutely loved this book. It's concise, easy to read, and gives lots of leadership guidance based is scripture. Would highly recommend,” Amazon Reviewer.

“Leadership is not about fitting into someone else’s mold,” Nadell says. “It is about understanding how you are uniquely wired to lead and having the courage to step into that calling, even when others may not immediately recognize it.”

This message will take center stage at the upcoming She Leads Church Conference, a two-day gathering for women leaders of faith led by Nadell, scheduled for April 23–24, 2026. The event will bring together women from across faith communities for a powerful experience focused on Christ-centered leadership, spiritual resilience, and faith-driven influence.

To learn more about the conference, click here: https://www.sheleadschurch.com/

Designed to equip and empower women who feel called to lead, the conference will explore how faith-based leadership can flourish even in environments where women’s voices have historically been limited.

“Faith communities have always depended on the dedication and gifts of women,” Nadell says. “Recognizing and supporting women in leadership is not about replacing tradition. It is about honoring the full range of gifts that exist within a community.”

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is an award-winning author, leadership strategist, and organizational consultant with more than 30 years of experience in journalism and executive leadership. She is the CEO of She Leads Church, where she equips and mentors women of faith to lead with confidence and a strong foundation in Christ.

Nadell is the author of Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, a book that encourages women to embrace their calling and step into leadership within faith communities.

To learn more about Nadell and her work, visit: https://suzannenadell.com/

Suzanne Nadell is available for interviews.

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