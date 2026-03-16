Dentist Dr. David Frey DDS Announces 2026 TMJ Continuing Education Lecture Series for Dental Professionals

Dr. David Frey

Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Dr. Frey to lead multiple CE lectures across Southern California focused on TMJ diagnosis and advanced treatment strategies.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect White Smile — David S. Frey, DDS Cosmetic Dentistry announced its 2026 continuing education lecture series led by Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Dr. David S. Frey, DDS, featuring educational programs focused on the diagnosis and treatment of temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJ ) and bite-related dysfunction.Dr. Frey, who has more than 35 years of clinical experience in cosmetic dentistry, full mouth rehabilitation, and TMJ treatment, regularly lectures to fellow dental professionals on the relationship between occlusion, neuromuscular balance, jaw position, and chronic facial pain. His continuing education programs provide dentists with practical insights into diagnosing TMJ disorders and developing treatment strategies that support long-term patient health.“Many patients live with headaches, jaw pain, and facial tension for years without realizing the underlying cause may be related to their bite,” said Dr. David Frey. “These lectures are designed to help dentists better understand the mechanics of TMJ dysfunction and apply treatment approaches that can improve patient comfort, stability, and long-term oral health.”The 2026 lecture schedule includes multiple events throughout Beverly Hills, Orange County, and San Diego, providing dentists with opportunities to attend both TMJ Part 1 and TMJ Part 2 educational programs.Unless otherwise noted, lectures will include 6:30 PM registration followed by a 7:00 PM lecture start time.2026 Continuing Education Lecture ScheduleJanuary 22, 2026Beverly Hills – GravitasContinuing Education Lecture (Completed)March 5, 2026Orange County – Spectrum Dental LabTMJ Part 1 (Completed)March 26, 2026Orange County – Spectrum Dental LabTMJ Part 2 (Confirmed)April 30, 2026Beverly Hills – Starpoint Conference RoomTMJ Part 1 (Confirmed)Sponsored by BiolaseJune 11, 2026Beverly Hills – Starpoint Conference RoomTMJ Part 2 (Pending)June 19–20, 2026San Diego – The Handlery HotelContinuing Education Academy (CEA)TMJ Part 1 and TMJ Part 2 (Confirmed)September 10, 2026Orange County – Spectrum Dental LabTMJ Part 1 (Pending)October 8, 2026Orange County – Spectrum Dental LabTMJ Part 2 (Pending)Dr. Frey’s lectures combine decades of clinical experience with modern diagnostic and restorative techniques. Topics typically include occlusion analysis, neuromuscular dentistry principles, TMJ diagnosis, orthotic therapy, and the role of bite stabilization in full mouth rehabilitation cases.The lectures are designed for dentists interested in improving their ability to diagnose and treat patients suffering from TMJ disorders, chronic jaw pain, headaches, muscle tension, and bite-related dysfunction.About Perfect White Smile — David S. Frey, DDS Cosmetic DentistryPerfect White Smile — David S. Frey, DDS Cosmetic Dentistry is a Beverly Hills cosmetic dentistry practice specializing in porcelain veneers, smile makeovers, full mouth rehabilitation, and advanced TMJ treatment. With more than three decades of experience, Dr. Frey is known for combining cosmetic dentistry with functional bite optimization to help patients achieve both aesthetic and long-term oral health results.In addition to treating patients across Beverly Hills, West Los Angeles, and Southern California, Dr. Frey actively lectures and educates dental professionals on TMJ diagnosis, occlusion, and restorative dentistry.Media Contact: Perfect White Smile — David S. Frey, DDS Cosmetic DentistryWebsite: https://perfectwhitesmile.com

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