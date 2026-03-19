Minerva Valuations Expands Presence Across Key North American Financial Hubs, Backed by Recent Transaction Execution

Minerva Team Quantifying Post Acquisition Synergies

Minerva Valuations, a business valuation and M&A firm, strengthens cross-border presence in major North American financial hubs - L.A., Miami, Toronto, Dallas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minerva Valuations , a U.S.-headquartered boutique advisory firm specializing in business valuation, litigation support, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising, continues to expand its cross-border services across California, Dallas, Miami, and Toronto. These are four of North America’s most influential financial and technology centers.Each of these markets ranks among the top regions for middle-market mergers and acquisitions activity, driven by concentrations of technology companies, private equity investors, financial institutions, and entrepreneurial growth companies. California remains a global hub for technology and venture capital, Dallas continues to attract corporate headquarters and private equity activity, Miami has rapidly developed into a gateway for international capital, and Toronto serves as Canada’s largest financial center.The firm’s recent transaction experience underscores its approach:“Just last month, Minerva closed a transaction in which it acted as exclusive advisor, independently sourcing and executing a fully documented, arm’s-length process. Over seven months, we engaged more than ten qualified buyers and achieved a closing price above asking. This outcome reflects a market-tested process and supports the conclusion that fair market value was achieved.” Ron McKenna , Managing Director, M&A Advisory, Minerva ValuationsMinerva Valuations advises companies, investors, and legal counsel across both transactional and dispute-related matters, including providing expert testimony and financial analysis in Florida, California, Ontario, and Texas. The firm’s litigation and dispute support experience spans:• Family law and matrimonial matters involving complex business valuations;• Shareholder and partnership disputes;• Damage quantification and financial loss analysis;• Forensic accounting and investigative matters; and• Expert testimony in litigation, and alternative dispute resolution.In addition to litigation work, the firm maintains significant experience in broker-dealer environments and capital markets transactions, supporting public companies, growth-stage businesses, and private equity-backed firms. This background in broker-dealer and capital markets environments allows the firm to conduct complex valuations involving public companies, cross-border transactions, and institutional capital structures, providing financial analysis that aligns with both transaction execution and regulatory standards.Founder Abhi Mathews , CBV, CFA, ABV emphasized that the firm’s model focuses on direct involvement in the markets where major transactions and disputes occur. “Selling your business is likely the most important financial decision you will ever make, yet too many lower mid-market advisors have never navigated a public transaction, defended a valuation under scrutiny, or managed a cross-border deal. That gap costs sellers money. At Minerva, our team carries direct court and arbitration experience; we don’t just determine value, we can defend it.”Minerva Valuations’ professionals also bring governance and board-level experience. Several members of the firm’s network have served on private and public company boards, contributing expertise in governance, strategic planning, and capital markets oversight. This governance perspective strengthens the firm’s ability to support board advisory mandates, fairness considerations, and transaction oversight during M&A processes.The firm’s integrated platform, spanning valuation, litigation support, M&A advisory, capital raising, and board advisory services is rare among boutique advisory firms. Few firms of comparable size combine valuation expertise with broker-dealer experience and governance insight, enabling Minerva Valuations to support clients through both strategic transactions and complex disputes, across key markets.Market demand for these services continues to expand. As baby boomer business owners approach retirement, a significant wave of succession planning and ownership transitions is driving increased M&A activity. At the same time, the volume and complexity of disputes requiring independent financial experts and valuation testimony continues to grow.ABOUT MINERVA VALUATIONSMinerva Valuations is a cross-border advisory firm providing business valuation, litigation support, M&A advisory, and capital raising services across Los Angeles, Toronto, Miami, and Dallas. The firm serves legal counsel, entrepreneurs, investors, and institutions through both transactions and disputes, with deep experience in broker-dealer environments, m&a advisory, and cross-border transaction execution. Learn more at www.minervavaluations.com Abhi Mathews, CBV, CFA, ABV, AM, Founder of Minerva Valuations, has over 20 years of experience in financial services across global accounting firms, investment banks on both Bay Street and Wall Street, valuation firms, and a global financial institution. He is a member of the American Society of Appraisers, the AICPA, the CFA Institute, and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Business Valuators. He holds various licenses through FINRA.Mr. Mathews has governance experience, having served on the boards of several private and public companies, including a Nasdaq-listed issuer. He has prepared over 500 valuation reports and has provided expert testimony in court on multiple occasions.

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