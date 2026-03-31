Loca.us Secures $3.25M to Arm Local Businesses with Big-Chain Tech Power – Without the Big-Chain Costs

Austin startup's shared cash-rewards platform lets neighborhood shops drive foot traffic and word-of-mouth without expensive custom tools.

Local owners are squeezed by high costs and app fatigue from customers who won't download yet another single-business app. Loca removes the friction with one shared platform.” — Joe Edgar, Founder and CEO of Loca.us

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loca .us, the community-driven platform that pays customers real cash to discover, visit, and share authentic local business experiences, today announced it has raised $3.25 million in seed funding led by McKenzie Ventures. The Austin-based startup will use the capital to expand to more U.S. cities, helping independent businesses combat inflation, rising costs, and marketing challenges.Unlike traditional loyalty apps that force businesses to build costly custom tools, Loca.us operates as a single shared platform. Customers download one app to earn cash for visiting neighborhood spots, uploading receipts, and creating short videos or photos—fueling genuine word-of-mouth, increased foot traffic, and stronger local SEO without any ad spend."Local owners are squeezed by high costs and app fatigue from customers who won't download yet another single-business app," said Joe Edgar, Founder and CEO of Loca.us and serial entrepreneur behind TenantCloud and Rentler. "Loca removes the friction with one shared platform: real cash rewards instead of forgotten points, no expensive custom tools, and authentic customer content that drives visibility, foot traffic, and sales."Solving the Small Business SqueezeCustomers resist cluttering their phones with separate apps for every shop, while owners can't afford custom development, email/text marketing, or confusing point systems. Loca bridges that gap: Businesses get free listing and discovery, customers earn straightforward cash (via receipt uploads, visits, referrals, or content creation), and communities thrive.How Loca.us Empowers Local Owners:Zero-Overhead Engagement — Eliminate separate email, text, and app costs; Loca handles discovery and loyalty in one place.Real Cash, No Confusing Points — Instant cash for visits, receipts, and referrals—driving immediate repeat business.Automated Word-of-Mouth — Reward customers for creating/sharing videos and photos; generates authentic content that boosts local SEO and "near me" rankings.Hyper-Local Targeting — Precision features to reach nearby residents, keeping marketing efficient and community-focused.Proven Results and Next StepsWith over 25,000 downloads and more than 1,200 local businesses onboarded, early adopters report strong gains in foot traffic, repeat visits, and online engagement. The new funding will accelerate expansion beyond current markets (Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Eugene, Portland) to bring affordable growth tools to more neighborhoods.Businesses and customers can get started at www.loca.us or by downloading the Loca app.About Loca.usFounded in 2023 in Austin, Texas, Loca.us is dedicated to the survival and growth of local businesses. Through shared app technology, cash-incentivized rewards, and user-generated content, Loca.us reduces costs, increases visibility, and builds stronger communities.

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