SUMMERVILLE DOG TRAINER CANINE REVOLUTION DOG TRAINING & ALL IS WELL PETS FORGE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

Dog allergies are one of the most misunderstood and mismanaged health challenges pet owners face

Canine Revolution Dog Training & All Is Well Pets announce a Summerville, SC alliance resolving severe dog behavior and anxiety through holistic pet health.

You cannot out-train a biological issue. This alliance with All Is Well Pets exists because elite results require that we address the whole dog.” — Chad Singer

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Summerville Partnership Bridges the Gap Between Canine Biological Health and Severe Behavioral Issues

Canine Revolution Dog Training, operators of a premier 20-acre private educational academy in Dorchester, SC, and All Is Well Pets of Summerville announce a strategic educational alliance targeting the often-overlooked biological roots of canine behavioral dysfunction. Families across the greater Charleston Lowcountry seeking permanent, elite-level solutions for their dogs can now access an integrated "Whole-Dog" approach combining military-grade behavioral structure with expert holistic nutritional care.

The behavioral rehabilitation community has long treated anxiety, leash reactivity, and stress-driven aggression as purely psychological problems. New collaborative research and client case data challenge that assumption. Canine Revolution's exclusive interview with All Is Well Pets exposes the effects of allergies in dogs and documents how chronic allergic responses, compromised gut health, and inflammatory skin conditions—including hot spots—elevate cortisol levels and neurological stress responses. This effectively makes a dog biologically incapable of achieving the calm baseline required for lasting obedience. Addressing the behavioral layer without resolving the biological layer is, at best, an incomplete solution.

All Is Well Pets brings over two decades of holistic pet wellness expertise to this alliance. Founded in 1999 and established on Trolley Road in Summerville since 2007, All Is Well Pets developed specialized treatments for hotspots in dog, part of their complimentary skin and coat evaluation process, a proprietary line of all-natural shampoos, conditioners, and hot spot treatments formulated for dogs with sensitive skin and chronic allergies. Their research-driven approach to hot spots, anxiety, and allergic response now functions as a clinical complement to Canine Revolution's 6-week Elite Board & Train immersion, ensuring dogs entering structured behavioral rehabilitation arrive—and remain—in an optimal biological state for learning and retention.

"You cannot out-train a biological issue," said Chad Singer, Founder of Canine Revolution Dog Training. "I've worked with hundreds of dogs that owners labeled as 'untrainable' or 'too reactive.' In a significant number of those cases, we were fighting chronic inflammation, gut dysbiosis, or relentless skin hypersensitivity at the same time we were asking the dog to perform under pressure. This alliance with All Is Well Pets exists because elite results require that we address the whole dog—not just the behavior we can see."

Through this partnership, both organizations will co-develop owner education resources, cross-refer clients requiring integrated care, and collaborate on case reviews where biological and behavioral factors intersect. The alliance reflects the broader mission of Canine Revolution Dog Training: transforming dogs into true lifestyle assets through precision, accountability, and a refusal to accept surface-level solutions.

ABOUT CANINE REVOLUTION DOG TRAINING

Canine Revolution Dog Training operates a premier 20-acre private educational academy in Dorchester, SC, serving the Summerville and greater Charleston Lowcountry. Founded in 2017 by Chad Singer—a Citadel alumni, U.S. Navy veteran, IACP Professional Member, and author of "The Ultimate Leash Training Manual"—the academy leverages his experience in Police K9 training to bring military-grade precision, accountability, and clear communication to everyday companion dog training.

Whether guiding first-time puppy owners, resolving frustrating habits like leash pulling, or tackling severe behavior modification, Canine Revolution offers a tailored spectrum of solutions. From private coaching and customized puppy development to our flagship 6-week Elite Board & Train immersion, our programs are designed to build Public Access Reliability and Social Neutrality in high-distraction environments.

Chad Singer is also the host of the Pack Talk Podcast, reaching over 48,000 listeners with expert, approachable, and no-nonsense training strategies.

ABOUT ALL IS WELL PETS

All Is Well Pets began as a home-based grooming business in 1999, built on a foundational passion for pet wellness. Through years of hands-on experience, the team developed deep expertise in the impact of nutrition, allergies, and environmental factors on animal health. In April 2007, All Is Well Pets expanded to a full-service holistic pet wellness destination on Trolley Road in Summerville, SC, offering owners a comprehensive resource for proper nutrition and natural care.

MEDIA CONTACT

Canine Revolution Dog Training

A 20-Acre Private Educational Academy Serving the SC Lowcountry

Phone: (843) 376-6452

Website: https://www.caninerevolutiondogtraining.com/

Dog Food Tier List

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.