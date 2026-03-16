Female leadership at SXSW: RainCreators CEO Vera Kopp joins the SP House delegation in Austin

Vera Kopp at the São Paulo House hub at SXSW in Austin, Texas. RainCreators' pitch for investors and enthusiasts.

Selected for SP House, RainCreators debuts its AI Content Booster at SXSW 2026, scaling content & empowering the Creator Economy from the heart of Austin.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of Austin’s Congress Avenue, the future of how we create and consume content is being rewritten. Led by CEO and founder Vera Kopp , the startup RainCreators has arrived at SXSW 2026 as a standout voice for Brazilian innovation in the global AI-driven Creator Economy. Operating from the SP House through March 18, the award-winning platform is transitioning from its successful showcase to high-level strategic sessions, where Kopp is engaging with partners to scale the convergence of artificial intelligence and digital influence. Connect for a meeting here. For the third consecutive year, the Government of São Paulo, through the Secretariat of Science, Technology and Innovation of the State of São Paulo (SCTI), and InvestSP, is bringing the best of technology and creative economy to one of the main global events for innovation and the creative economy.Innovation in AI and the Creator EconomyVera Kopp, founder of the inCast group and a specialist with over 12 years of experience in the influencer marketing and entertainment market in the US, LATAM, and Brazil, RainCreators presents its AI Content Booster to the global market, being the first platform to transact directly with content creators and scale content creation and distribution."Being selected for the SP House at SXSW 2026 is a milestone for RainCreators. Our mission has always been to empower brands and creators through cutting-edge technology. Being in the heart of Austin, with the support of the state of São Paulo, validates our commitment to transforming the daily operation of the Creator Economy into something organic, strategic and, above all, scalable,” says Vera Kopp, CEO of RainCreators.SP House's Global ShowcaseIn 2026, SP House will occupy a new prime location on Congress Avenue, just meters from the main stages of SXSW. The space aims to consolidate São Paulo as a global innovation hub, attracting foreign investment and promoting strategic connections.The presence of RainCreators at the event reinforces the trend of convergence between artificial intelligence and user-generated content (UGC). The startup's all-in-one solution includes:- AI Business Agent: Direct and fast communication between brands and influencers.- Smart Pricing: Intelligent pricing based on real market data.- Programmatic Distribution: The first SaaS tool to enable large-scale distribution directly from creators' social networks.We'll have more news here soon, with photos and videos from one of the leading global events for innovation technology and the creative economy.About Vera KoppWith a degree in Business Management from CSUN (California) and a specialization in APMP from Stanford University, Vera Kopp is an enthusiast of "GRIT" entrepreneurship. Leading the inCast group and now RainCreators, she focuses on global reach strategies for brands through celebrities and influencers across all niches.About RainCreatorsRainCreators is a spin-off of the inCast Group, a company specializing in influencer marketing. The platform is an ecosystem of technological solutions dedicated to optimizing the operations of brands and influencers. With a focus on AI, the platform functions as an intelligent business manager, facilitating everything from pre-ordering customized content to analyzing strategic results.

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