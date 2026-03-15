Jewish National Fund-USA Provides Emergency Resources to Israeli Communities Under Fire

A Jewish National Fund-USA bomb shelter being deployed in Israel Emergency first-aid packs provided by Jewish National Fund-USA A fire fighter in Israel inspects damage caused by an Iranian missile A fire engine responds to an emergency in Israel during the current war JNF-USA Logo

Emergency vehicles, bomb shelters, medical equipment, and community support are being deployed across Israel to strengthen the nation’s Home Front.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish National Fund-USA is providing logistical, security, and medical equipment to communities throughout Israel to strengthen the nation’s Home Front.The organization is facilitating and supplying:- 4x4 emergency rescue vehicles that enable crews to reach people in distress in remote locations.- Communications continuity systems for an Emergency Operations Center in Israel’s South, ensuring emergency teams remain connected even under extreme conditions.- Defibrillators for emergency responders and volunteers- Fully equipped mass casualty incident cart designed to help first responders manage large-scale emergencies- Roadside bomb shelters and reinforced shelters equipped with blast doors and electricity, providing residents with safer refuge during attacks. Additional bomb shelters can be donated at jnf.org/bombshelters- The deployment of a Mobile Emergency Command Trailer, allowing council leadership and response teams to manage complex incidents directly from the field and coordinate efforts across large areas.- One-on-one mentoring support to 1,120 children and adults with disabilities who were left without educational frameworks due to the war in several Israeli municipalitiesFurther assistance is being directed toward urgent needs on the ground, including reinforced protective infrastructure and safety equipment. Jewish National Fund-USA is also helping the Israel Nature and Parks Authority acquire protective vests and helmets for park rangers who safeguard Israel’s open spaces.Jewish National Fund-USA has also made its Alexander Muss High School in Israel's Southern Campus available for the needs of the local community. The school has the facilities to provide temporary accommodation, catering, and recreational equipment.“The people of Israel strengthen us, just as we strengthen them,” said Jewish National Fund-USA President, Deb Lust Zaluda. “Israel is the great uniter of our people, and we made a promise to stand with them, no matter what. Now, you are seeing what that vow looks like in action.”From emergency response equipment to protective infrastructure and direct support for rescue personnel, Jewish National Fund-USA continues to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the land and people of Israel during this challenging time.To support Israel’s home front, visit jnf.org/israelstrong or call 800.JNF.0099.

Emergency Israel Update

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