VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on brain health, cardiovascular disease and muscle atrophy

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research findings on a potential way to protect the blood-brain barrier, a lifestyle coaching app for cardiovascular disease and preventing muscle atrophy.

Tβ4 protein could help protect the brain from TBI, stroke

Central Texas VA researchers found a small protein called Thymosin ß4 (Tß4) could strengthen and protect the blood-brain barrier from the hypoxia (low oxygen) damage caused by traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The blood-brain barrier is a semi-permeable membrane that protects the central nervous system from pathogens and toxins. Hypoxia and TBI can disrupt this barrier and lead to problems with brain function.

The researchers exposed lab-grown human brain-barrier cells pretreated with Tß4 to low-oxygen conditions and found treating cells with Tß4 largely restored the levels of proteins maintaining the barrier structure. The results suggest Tβ4 could be a promising therapeutic candidate for protecting the blood-brain barrier during TBI, stroke and other conditions that lead to hypoxia. View the full study from “Scientific Reports.”

Lifestyle coaching by phone ensures equal access for all Veterans

The Telephone Lifestyle Coaching (TLC) program provides individualized coaching and self-management support to Veterans working on healthy living goals, focusing on reducing cardiovascular disease risk in vulnerable Veteran groups.

VA researchers in Los Angeles and Durham, N.C., surveyed more than 2 million Veterans across 44 VA sites to find the program successfully engages with a diverse Veteran population. Neither rurality nor mental health conditions hindered referrals to the program, and the highest enrollment rates were among women Veterans, Veterans who previously participated in lifestyle programs, and those with diagnoses such as depression and obesity. The researchers concluded that a virtual TLC option not only promotes equal access but could help improve persistent disparities in Veterans’ cardiovascular health outcomes. View the full study from the “Journal of General Internal Medicine.”

Fish oil may protect against muscle atrophy

A team led by a VA Iowa City researcher learned that omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids provide protection from skeletal muscle atrophy from disuse, showing potential as a way to prevent muscle loss in patients requiring bedrest due to surgery, trauma or illness.

In mouse models, atrophy prevention was most significant when omega-3 supplementation began two weeks before immobilization, but even beginning right at the time of immobilization was more effective than after the fact. The findings suggest fish oil supplements could be a useful measure to prevent muscle loss and help with restorative care. View the full study from the “Nutrition and Food Science Journal.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.