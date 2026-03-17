MyFredy Joins Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA)

MyFredy | Enabling Outpatient Procedures at Scale

National companion service engages with outpatient surgery community as facilities navigate responsible adult discharge requirements

Outpatient facilities require a responsible adult for discharge after sedation. When patients don’t have someone available, MyFredy provides a trusted adult so procedures can move forward.” — MyFredy Media Relations

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyFredy, a national provider of non-clinical companion services for patients undergoing outpatient medical procedures, has joined the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA), reflecting the company’s growing engagement with the ambulatory surgery and outpatient care community across the United States.Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), endoscopy centers, ophthalmology surgery centers, and other day-surgery facilities routinely require patients receiving sedation or anesthesia to be discharged to a responsible adult who can assist them safely following their procedure.In many facilities, this individual is identified at check-in and documented as the person responsible for the patient at discharge. Some centers refer to the role operationally as a Responsible Adult Companion (RAC) — a person who remains available during the procedure and assists the patient when leaving the facility.When patients cannot identify a responsible adult, procedures may be delayed or cancelled.MyFredy was created to provide a practical option in those situations while respecting the discharge policies already established by healthcare providers.“MyFredy exists for the moment when a patient is told they need a responsible adult, but they do not have someone available,” said Jonathan Greenhill, founder of MyFredy. “Joining ASCA allows us to participate more directly in conversations happening within the outpatient surgery community and better understand the operational realities facilities face every day.”Across the United States, outpatient procedures such as colonoscopies, cataract surgery, orthopedic procedures, plastic surgery, and fertility treatments are commonly performed in ambulatory surgery centers and hospital outpatient departments. In most cases, patients receiving sedation must identify a responsible adult who can remain available during the procedure and assist with discharge afterward.These discharge practices are widely used across the outpatient healthcare system and align with patient safety standards supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Facilities typically document the responsible adult as part of the discharge process and record that information in the patient’s electronic medical record (EMR).MyFredy provides trained companions who can accompany patients to their appointment, remain available during the procedure, assist with discharge instructions, and provide private transportation afterward when needed.The service is designed to complement existing facility policies rather than replace them.Many outpatient providers simply keep MyFredy’s information available for situations where a patient does not have a friend or family member who can serve in the responsible adult role required for discharge.By joining the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, MyFredy aims to remain closely connected to the outpatient surgery community while continuing to support patients and providers navigating responsible adult discharge requirements.The company currently supports patients in multiple metropolitan areas across the United States and continues to expand nationally as outpatient procedures become more common and healthcare providers seek practical solutions when patients do not have someone available to accompany them.The announcement follows earlier editorial coverage examining the emergence of responsible adult companion services in outpatient care, including a recent BroadcastAtlanta feature on MyFredy’s national expansion About MyFredyMyFredy provides non-clinical companion services for patients undergoing outpatient medical procedures. When facilities require patients to have a responsible adult present for discharge following sedation or anesthesia, MyFredy offers a vetted trusted adult presence who can accompany patients to their appointment, remain available during the procedure, and assist with discharge and transportation afterward.The service supports patients undergoing procedures in ambulatory surgery centers, endoscopy clinics, ophthalmology surgery centers, hospital outpatient departments, and other outpatient facilities.MyFredy operates across multiple U.S. metropolitan areas and continues to expand nationally to support patients and healthcare providers navigating responsible adult discharge requirements.

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