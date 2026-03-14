Travel And Tour World Attends 120+ Global Travel Events in 2025 as Official Media Partner
Travel And Tour World Attends More Than 120 Global Travel Events as Official Media Partner in 2025, Strengthening Position as a Leading Voice in International Tourism
Travel And Tour World Attends 120+ Global Travel Events in 2025 as Official Media Partner, Strengthening Global Tourism Industry Influence
A Legacy of On-the-Ground Authority
“Our presence at 120 summits this year isn’t just about coverage; it’s about active participation in the industry’s future,” said Anup Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World. “From the halls of WTM London and ITB Asia to specialized forums like IMEX America and Routes World, our team of hundreds of journalists provide the on-the-ground reporting that 25 million readers rely on to stay ahead.”
TTW's Media Partnerships
TTW’s media partnerships with some of the world’s leading organizations in the travel and tourism industry further strengthen its position as the most trusted platform for industry news. By collaborating with international tourism boards, airlines, cruise lines, travel technology firms, and prominent global events, TTW gains exclusive access to crucial information, market trends, and behind-the-scenes insights. These partnerships allow TTW to offer its readers unparalleled coverage of global developments—from policy shifts to strategic investments. By leveraging these relationships, TTW consistently delivers timely, accurate, and insightful content, ensuring its audience stays connected to the pulse of the industry.
Among the 120+ international events that featured TTW as media partner and special media invitees in 2025, several stand as pillars of the international travel calendar, representing forums where strategic direction is established, partnerships are forged, and the future of global mobility is shaped.
Events TTW Attended as a Media Partner in 2025
1. FITUR –Madrid, Spain
2. WTM London – London, United Kingdom
3. ITB Asia - Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
4. IMEX America 2025 - Las Vegas, United States
5. WTM Africa - Cape Town, South Africa
6. SeaTrade Cruise Global –Miami, United States
7. 8th Hospitality Indonesia Conference –Jakarta, Indonesia
8. IHIF EMEA –Berlin, Germany
9. Routes World - Hong Kong, China
11. PATA Annual Summit - Chiang Rai, Thailand
12. ITB China –Shanghai, China
13. Global Wellness Summit –Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
14. 26th Session of the General Assembly - Saudi Arabia
15. Hotel Investment Conference - South Asia (HICSA) –Mumbai, India
16. 5th Himalayan Travel Mart –Kathmandu, Nepal
17. Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) –Melbourne, Australia
18. Thailand International Boat Show - Phuket, Thailand
19. SATTE –New Delhi, India
20. Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia –Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
21. MCE Central & Eastern Europe –Antalya, Turkey
22. Travel Tech Show –Excel London, United Kingdom
23. IMEX Frankfurt –Frankfurt, Germany
24. 5th Hospitality Malaysia Conference –Kuala Lampur, Malaysia
25. 8th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum’s Conference and Exhibition –Heraklion, Greece
26. 8th Hospitality Philippines Conference –Manila, Philippines
27. 9th Aviation Africa Summit & Exhibition – Rwanda, Africa
28. PATA Travel Mart –Bangkok, Thailand
29. TBEX Europe - County Donegal, Ireland
30. TBEX North America - Québec City, Canada
31. TBEX Summit America –Kansas, United States
32. Future Hospitality Summit – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
33. ASEAN Food & Beverage Exhibition –Bangkok, Thailand
34. Seatrade Europe –Hamburg, Germany
35. Airline and Travel Payments Summit –Dublin, Ireland
36. Asia Beverage Expo –Guangzhou, China
37. Tech and Tourism Conference –Pretoria, South Africa
38. 4th Hospitality Japan Conference –Tokyo, Japan
39. Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo –Guangzhou, China
40. 8th Hospitality Vietnam Conference –Saigon, Vietnam
41. Asia Pool & Spa Expo –Guangzhou, China
42. Connection Luxury Middle East –Doha, Qatar
43. 5th Hospitality Vietnam Conference –Saigon, Vietnam
44. The Hotel Show - Dubai, UAE
45. Connection Luxury UK & Ireland - Ireland, Europe
46. Hotelex Shanghai –Shanghai, China
47. 4th Hospitality Thailand Conference –Bangkok, Thailand
48. 9th Hospitality Japan Conference –Tokyo, Japan
49. ITE Hong Kong - Hong Kong, China
50. 23rd Kazakhstan International Exhibition –Almaty, Kazakhstan
51. Connection Luxury Europe –Catalunya, Spain
52. Tourism Innovation Summit (TIS) –Seville, Spain
53. Global Sustainable Tourism Conference (GSTC) – Fiji, Oceania
54. Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo - Guangzhou, China
55. PATA Annual Summit – Istanbul, Turkiye
56. Hospitality Congress - Madrid
57. Annual Hospitality Conference - Manchester, UK
58. Asia Beverage Expo - Guangzhou, China
59. MCE South Europe - Algarve, Portugal
60. Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) - Australia
61. Travel Meet Asia - Jakarta, Indonesia
62. MCE North & West Europe - London, UK
63. 4th Hospitality Thailand Conference - Bangkok, Thailand
64. MCE Europe - Milan, Italy
65. PATA Annual Summit – Thailand
66. Travel Tech Expo - London, UK
67. Tech and Tourism Forum - Johannesburg, South Africa
68. 5th Hospitality Malaysia Conference - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
69. Hospitality Innovation Summit - Dubai
70. 10th Tourism Expo Asia – Tokyo, Japan
71. Annual Hospitality Conference – London, UK
72. PATA Annual Travel Forum – Bangkok, Thailand
73. 8th Hospitality Vietnam Conference – Saigon, Vietnam
74. China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo – Guangzhou, China
75. IITM (India International Travel Mart) - Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune India
76. Pakistan Travel Mart - Karachi, Pakistan
77. EMITT - Istanbul, Turkey
78. Aviation Festival - The Sunctec Centre, Singapore
79. Dubai International Boat Show - Dubai, UAE
80. Aviation Security Forum - Dubai, UAE
81. World Passenger Experience Forum - Dubai, UAE
82. Thaifex HOREC Asia - Changi Exhibition Airport, Singapore
83. Events Club Association Forum – Riga, Latvia
84. Connection Luxury Americas in NYC - New York City, USA
85. IT & CM China - Shanghai, China
86. Umrah & Ziyarah Forum - Madinah, Saudi Arabia
87. China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market (COTTM) - Beijing, China
88. ATM Dubai - Dubai, UAE
89. Asian IR Expo - Macao, China
90. Guangzhou International Travel Fair - Guangzhou, China
91. Hotel C Resort Design South - Miami, Florida
92. Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia – Cape Town, South Africa
93. Bali & Beyond Travel Fair - Bali, Indonesia
94. Indonesia International Food Exhibition (IIFEX) - Saurabuya, Indonesia
95. Travel & Tech Asia - Bangkok, Thailand
96. Restaurant Asia - Singapore, Asia
97. Food & Hospitality Indonesia - Jakarta, Indonesia
98. CVS Middle East & Africa - Dubai, UAE
99. HORECFEX, Vietnam - Vietnam, Asia
100. CVS Abu Dhabi -Abu Dhabi, Asia
101. Theme Park Expo Vietnam 2025 & Stadium and Venues Expo Vietnam (STRAVEX) 2025 - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
102. ITE HCMC - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
103. WTE Miami - Miami, US
104. IHIF Asia - Hong Kong, China
105. IT & CM Asia - Bangkok, Thailand
106. Connection Luxury Asia Pacific - Tokyo, Japan
107. World Aviation Festival - Lisbon, Portugal
108. Thailand Hotel Innovation Summit - Thailand, Bangkok
109. Loop MICE Autumn - Abu Dhabi
110. Hotel & Tourism Investment Forum - Europe
111. Thailand Amusement & Attraction Perks Expo (TAAPE) - Bangkok, Thailand
112. Connection Luxury Americas - West Hollywood, CA
113. FHC Shanghai - Shanghai, China
114. TFEST 2025 - Mexico
115. NoVacancy Asia - Bangkok, Thailand
116. IBTM World - Barcelona, Spain
117. Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show - United States
118. Events Club Life Sciences Forum - Madrid, Spain
119. Sun & Blue Tourism Innovation Congress - Almeria, Spain
120. Ras Al-Khaimah Investment and Business Summit - Ras- Al Khaima, UAE
121. Hotel Investment and Innovation Summit KSA - Riyadh, KSA
122. Qatar Travel Mart - Doha, Qatar
123. Leisure Japan - Tokyo, Japan
Global Reach, Local Insight
Through these partnerships, Travel and Tour World has captured the evolving narrative of global tourism—an industry undergoing rapid transformation driven by technology, sustainability priorities, shifting traveler behavior, and new investment strategies.
TTW’s editorial teams provided real-time reporting, expert commentary, and exclusive interviews, delivering insights into airline network expansions, hospitality investment flows, emerging tourism destinations, sustainable travel initiatives, and the digital transformation of the travel sector.
The TTW Difference: Curating the Industry’s Collective Intelligence
Travel and Tour World’s presence at global industry gatherings represents more than media coverage. It reflects a deliberate editorial strategy centered on curation, context, and connectivity.
By engaging directly with the industry’s most influential voices, TTW captures not only announcements but also the broader trends shaping travel’s future—from sustainable aviation fuel initiatives and smart tourism technologies to luxury travel demand and emerging destination investments.
A Legacy of Industry Engagement
The platform’s coverage of more than 2,000 international events has created an extensive institutional knowledge base that allows TTW to interpret current developments within the broader trajectory of industry evolution.
Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published TTW Picks Best 50 Heritage Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Announces Top 50 Nightlife Travel Destinations in the World for 2026 Top 50 Cruise Ships Around the World for 2026, 50 Best Valentine's Day Travel Destinations Around the World, Top 50 Countries of the World as Best Travel Destinations for 2026, Top 50 Destinations Around the World for US Travelers in 2026 and Top 50 Adventure Travel Destinations of the World for 2026.
Looking Ahead
Building on the momentum of its over 100 media partnerships in 2025, Travel and Tour World plans to expand its global editorial footprint even further in the coming years.
By continuing to collaborate with the world’s leading travel exhibitions, aviation forums, hospitality investment summits, and tourism conferences, TTW will remain at the forefront of industry discourse—ensuring that travel professionals worldwide have access to accurate, insightful, and timely information.
As the travel sector moves toward a future defined by sustainability, digital innovation, and global connectivity, Travel and Tour World will continue to serve as the authoritative platform capturing the ideas, partnerships, and strategies that define the future of international tourism.
About Travel and Tour World
Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital B2B travel media platform reaching over 25 million active readers monthly across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, GCC, and international languages. Since 2009, TTW has served as a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis.
As an official media partner to more than 1,500 international travel and hospitality events, including WTM Events, ITB Berlin & Asia, IMEX America & Frankfurt, and ATM Dubai, Travel and Tour World connects tourism boards, airlines, hotels, tour operators, MICE planners, and luxury travel brands with global industry decision-makers. With unmatched multilingual reach and editorial credibility, TTW continues to shape conversations that define the future of global travel.
Media Contact:
Tuhin Sarkar
Travel and Tour World
pr@travelandtourworld.com
+1 917-677-7753
Tuhin Sarkar
Travel And Tour World
+1 917-677-7753
email us here
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