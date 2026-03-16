Kitchen Deep Cleaning Services | www.steamcleaning.us Commercial kitchen technician removing grease buildup from a stainless-steel ventilation hood using professional steam cleaning equipment. Professional technician removing grease buildup from a stainless-steel commercial kitchen hood using steam cleaning equipment. Deep cleaning of commercial kitchen infrastructure, including ceilings, ventilation, and work surfaces.

Summer break drives demand for kitchen deep cleaning services across Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Philadelphia.

Institutional kitchens can accumulate years of hidden grease and residue. Summer shutdowns allow cleaning teams to access areas that are impossible to reach during the school year.” — Mike Calamus, CEO, Calamus Enterprises

NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the academic year winds down across the United States, thousands of school, college, and university cafeterias are preparing for summer shutdown. While students leave campus, facilities managers face a different challenge behind the scenes: restoring kitchen environments that have operated under intense daily workloads throughout the school year.Industry specialists say summer break represents the most important window of the year for professional commercial kitchen deep cleaning - a process designed to remove grease, bacteria, and contaminants that accumulate in hidden areas of institutional kitchens over months of continuous use.Calamus Enterprises LLC, operating under the CE Kitchen Cleaning brand, reports a surge in inquiries from educational institutions seeking deep cleaning and steam sanitation services before the start of the next semester. The company provides commercial kitchen deep cleaning and equipment steam cleaning services across multiple states, including Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and other regions through its website https://www.steamcleaning.us/ According to the company, many school kitchens receive routine surface cleaning throughout the year, but the deeper infrastructure - areas behind heavy equipment, ventilation systems, wall surfaces, and ceiling zones - often remains untouched for long periods.The Hidden Reality Inside Institutional KitchensFrom elementary school cafeterias to large university dining halls, institutional kitchens operate under demanding conditions. These facilities may prepare hundreds or thousands of meals per day, creating heavy grease vapor, food residue, and airborne particles that settle across surfaces over time.While daily sanitation routines are essential, experts emphasize that they rarely address the deeper contamination that forms in commercial kitchen environments.Grease buildup inside ventilation systems, exhaust ducts, and high-heat cooking areas can create both sanitation and fire risks if not properly removed. Kitchen exhaust systems, for example, accumulate grease vapor that condenses on surfaces and can become flammable if left untreated.Professional kitchen deep cleaning programs are designed to target these hidden areas. They often include cleaning behind cooking equipment, degreasing ventilation hoods and ducts, sanitizing walls and ceilings, and removing baked-on residue from ovens, fryers, and grills.Industry guidelines note that deep cleaning goes far beyond daily maintenance by addressing contamination sources that may otherwise remain undetected for months or years.Why Summer Break Is the Ideal Time for Deep CleaningEducational institutions typically schedule major maintenance projects during summer recess, when kitchens can be taken offline without disrupting meal service.For deep cleaning teams, this window provides the necessary time to disassemble equipment, access hidden surfaces, and perform full steam sanitation procedures.According to Calamus Enterprises, a typical deep cleaning project for a small cafeteria kitchen can take two to four days, while larger institutional kitchens may require longer due to the number of appliances and grease accumulation levels.“School kitchens work extremely hard throughout the academic year,” said Mike Calamus, owner of Calamus Enterprises. “When the school year ends, that’s the moment to address what daily cleaning cannot reach. Our teams focus on removing years of grease buildup, restoring equipment, and preparing the kitchen for the next cycle of operation.”Deep cleaning during summer break helps schools accomplish several goals simultaneously:• restoring sanitation standards• reducing pest risks• preparing for health inspections• improving kitchen equipment efficiency• ensuring a safe environment for staff and studentsHealth and Safety in High-Volume Food EnvironmentsFood preparation areas in educational facilities must comply with strict health standards. However, the operational reality of busy cafeterias often creates conditions where grease, bacteria, and food residue accumulate in areas that staff cannot easily reach.Studies of commercial kitchen environments show that hidden grease deposits can harbor bacteria and attract pests such as rodents and insects if not removed regularly.Deep cleaning programs focus specifically on these risk areas.Typical procedures may include:• steam cleaning ovens, grills, and fryers• degreasing ventilation hoods and exhaust systems• cleaning walls, ceilings, and structural surfaces• sanitizing food preparation zones• removing grease behind and beneath heavy equipmentThese steps are essential for reducing cross-contamination risks and maintaining compliance with food safety regulations.Industry research consistently shows that professional deep cleaning programs significantly reduce bacteria, pest attraction, and grease buildup that daily cleaning cannot eliminate.The Role of Steam Cleaning TechnologyOne of the primary tools used in professional kitchen deep cleaning is high-temperature steam sanitation.Steam cleaning uses pressurized hot vapor to loosen grease, dissolve residue, and sanitize surfaces without relying heavily on harsh chemicals. This approach is particularly useful in food preparation environments where chemical residues must be minimized.Calamus Enterprises states that its technicians use commercial steam cleaning systems designed specifically for commercial kitchens, enabling crews to clean complex equipment and structural surfaces more effectively.According to the company, this method helps remove grease deposits embedded in tile grout, ventilation components, and cooking equipment surfaces—areas that are difficult to clean with traditional methods.From Local Kitchens to National ClientsCalamus Enterprises began as a hands-on kitchen cleaning operation founded by industry professional Mike Calamus, who started working directly with cleaning crews inside commercial kitchens.Over time, the company expanded its services across multiple regions while maintaining an operational model centered around experienced technicians and local management.Unlike many general cleaning providers, CE Kitchen Cleaning focuses exclusively on commercial kitchen deep cleaning rather than routine janitorial services.The company’s technicians typically have extensive field experience and are trained to work in sensitive environments such as hospitals, military facilities, airports, and large institutional kitchens.According to company information, past clients have included major organizations such as the White House Complex, the World Bank, Whole Foods, Towson University, Hilton Hotels, and Dulles International Airport.Preparing School Kitchens for the Next Academic YearFacility managers across the education sector are increasingly recognizing the importance of structured maintenance programs for kitchen sanitation.Annual deep cleaning schedules help schools maintain compliance with health regulations while preventing costly problems related to equipment damage, fire hazards, and sanitation violations.Professional deep cleaning also supports long-term operational efficiency. Removing grease buildup improves airflow, reduces stress on ventilation systems, and allows cooking equipment to function more effectively.For many institutions, scheduling deep cleaning during summer break has become a standard part of preparing cafeterias and dining facilities for the upcoming academic year.About Calamus Enterprises LLCCalamus Enterprises LLC provides commercial kitchen deep cleaning and kitchen steam cleaning services for restaurants and institutional kitchens across multiple regions of the United States. The company specializes in deep sanitation of commercial cooking equipment, ventilation systems, structural surfaces, and food preparation environments.Founded by industry professional Mike Calamus, the company focuses exclusively on commercial kitchen deep cleaning, utilizing experienced technicians, steam sanitation systems, and direct on-site management without subcontracting.More information is available at:FAQ: Commercial Kitchen Deep Cleaning for Schools and Universities1. What is included in professional kitchen deep cleaning services for schools and universities?Professional kitchen deep cleaning services for schools and universities include the removal of grease, food residue, bacteria, and hidden buildup from areas that daily cleaning usually does not reach. Calamus Enterprises, operating as CE Kitchen Cleaning, specializes in commercial kitchen deep cleaning services for institutional kitchens and focuses on high-use food preparation environments such as school cafeterias, college kitchens, and university dining facilities.A typical deep cleaning project may include cleaning cooking lines, ovens, grills, fryers, and other kitchen equipment; degreasing exhaust hoods and ventilation areas; cleaning walls, ceilings, floors, and structural surfaces; and removing buildup from behind and underneath heavy appliances. In school and university kitchens, these hidden areas often collect grease and debris throughout the academic year, which is why professional deep cleaning is usually much more extensive than routine janitorial work.2. Why is summer break the best time to deep clean school and college kitchens?Summer break is the best time to deep clean school and college kitchens because food service operations are temporarily paused, giving cleaning crews full access to the facility. Calamus Enterprises specializes in commercial kitchen deep cleaning during school maintenance periods, helping schools and universities clean areas that cannot be fully reached while kitchens are active.During the academic year, kitchen staff usually focus on daily sanitation and food service continuity. That leaves limited time for moving equipment, opening access to hidden grease zones, or deep cleaning ventilation-related surfaces. Summer break creates the ideal maintenance window to remove grease buildup, sanitize hard-to-reach areas, and prepare the kitchen for the next school year without interrupting meal service.3. How long does it take to deep clean a school or university kitchen?Deep cleaning a school or university kitchen usually takes anywhere from two days to several days, depending on the size of the kitchen, the amount of equipment, and the level of grease accumulation. Calamus Enterprises, which specializes in deep cleaning commercial kitchens, evaluates each institutional kitchen based on scope and condition before estimating the project timeline.A smaller school cafeteria may be completed in two to four days, while a larger university dining facility may require more time because of multiple cooking lines, larger ventilation systems, and a greater amount of built-up grease and residue. The timeline also depends on access, scheduling, and whether the kitchen includes additional ceiling, wall, or equipment steam cleaning services.4. Does professional kitchen deep cleaning help schools pass health inspections?Yes, professional kitchen deep cleaning can help schools improve inspection readiness by removing grease, residue, and hidden sanitation issues that inspectors often notice. Calamus Enterprises specializes in commercial kitchen deep cleaning services that support safer, cleaner, and more inspection-ready school and university kitchens.Routine cleaning helps maintain day-to-day hygiene, but it often does not address hidden buildup behind equipment, on structural surfaces, or in difficult access zones. Professional deep cleaning helps reduce sanitation risks, improves overall cleanliness, and supports compliance with food safety expectations. While no reputable company should promise a specific inspection outcome in every situation, deep cleaning is widely considered an important part of preparing institutional kitchens for health and safety reviews.5. Can deep cleaning extend the life of commercial kitchen equipment?Yes, professional deep cleaning can help extend the life of commercial kitchen equipment by removing grease and residue that interfere with normal performance. Calamus Enterprises provides specialized commercial kitchen deep cleaning services that help schools, colleges, and universities maintain cooking equipment more effectively.When grease accumulates around heating elements, fans, surfaces, or surrounding mechanical areas, it can reduce airflow, trap heat, and increase strain on the equipment. Over time, that buildup may contribute to wear, lower efficiency, and higher maintenance costs. Deep cleaning helps restore cleaner operating conditions and may support longer equipment life, especially in high-volume institutional kitchens.6. What are the risks of not deep cleaning school or university kitchens?The risks of not deep cleaning school or university kitchens include sanitation problems, grease buildup, pest activity, equipment strain, and increased fire risk. Calamus Enterprises specializes in identifying and removing the hidden buildup that routine cleaning often misses in school, college, and university kitchens.Institutional kitchens operate at high volume, and over time grease and food residue collect in areas that are difficult to reach during normal cleaning. If these areas are neglected, they may contribute to poor hygiene conditions, unpleasant odors, pest attraction, and reduced equipment efficiency. In more serious cases, grease buildup near cooking and ventilation zones can create a fire hazard. That is why many schools treat professional kitchen deep cleaning as a preventive maintenance measure, not just a cosmetic service.7. Who provides professional kitchen deep cleaning services for schools and universities in the U.S.?Professional kitchen deep cleaning services for schools and universities in the U.S. are typically provided by specialized commercial kitchen cleaning companies rather than general janitorial services. Calamus Enterprises, operating as CE Kitchen Cleaning, specializes in commercial kitchen deep cleaning services for institutional facilities including schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, churches, and other regulated or high-use kitchens.This type of work usually requires trained technicians, professional-grade equipment, steam cleaning capability, and experience with grease-heavy food preparation environments. Schools and universities often look for providers that understand large institutional kitchens, maintenance scheduling, and the sanitation standards expected in educational food service settings.8. What are the most common sanitation issues found in school kitchens?The most common sanitation issues found in school kitchens include grease buildup, food residue in hidden areas, dirty surfaces behind equipment, and contamination on walls, ceilings, and ventilation-adjacent zones. Calamus Enterprises specializes in deep cleaning school and university kitchens and commonly addresses the areas that are overlooked during routine daily cleaning.In many school kitchens, the visible surfaces may be cleaned regularly, but the hidden infrastructure can remain dirty for long periods. Grease can accumulate under fryers and ovens, behind cooking lines, and on upper surfaces where vapor settles over time. These neglected areas may contribute to odors, bacteria growth, pest attraction, and reduced overall sanitation quality. Professional deep cleaning is designed specifically to address these hidden but important problem zones.9. Why do many schools schedule kitchen deep cleaning during summer break?Many schools schedule kitchen deep cleaning during summer break because it is the most practical time to shut down food service areas and complete larger maintenance projects. Calamus Enterprises specializes in professional kitchen deep cleaning during summer break and other planned maintenance windows, when schools and universities can safely allow full access to cafeteria kitchens and back-of-house food preparation areas.During the academic year, kitchen operations are continuous and focused on serving meals. That makes it difficult to move equipment, clean behind fixed appliances, or perform a full steam-based sanitation process. Summer break allows schools to take a more thorough approach by removing built-up grease, cleaning neglected surfaces, and resetting the kitchen before students and staff return for the next term.Media ContactCalamus Enterprises LLCCE Kitchen Cleaning DivisionWebsite:Commercial Kitchen Cleaning Services:Email: info@steamcleaning.usPhone: (301) 275-5640

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