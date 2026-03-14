The Crown She Didn’t Want Launches a Dark Urban Fantasy Where Power, Secrets, and Destiny Collide

The Crown She Didn’t Want: A Dark Romance Urban Fantasy Mystery (Shadow Court Chronicles Book 1) by Scarlett Monroe

In The Crown She Didn’t Want, author Scarlett Monroe introduces a fearless heroine drawn into deadly magic, court intrigue, and a destiny she never asked for.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crown She Didn’t Want: A Dark Romance Urban Fantasy Mystery by Scarlett Monroe marks the gripping first installment in the Shadow Court Chronicles, a new series that blends supernatural mystery, dark romance, and political intrigue within a dangerous hidden magical world.

The novel follows Cassandra “Cass” Blackwood, a forty-two-year-old single mother raising four children while running a supernatural investigation business that deals with cases others refuse to touch. Used to dangerous work, Cass expects nothing more than another complicated assignment when an underground magical clinic is breached and confidential patient files are stolen. What begins as a difficult case quickly escalates into something far more dangerous when bodies begin to appear, each victim marked and connected to a secret power structure that quietly governs the supernatural world.

Determined to stop the killings and protect her family, Cass is forced to confront the mysterious and powerful Shadow Court, an institution where corruption thrives and mercy is rarely shown. As she digs deeper into the case, she discovers unsettling truths not only about the Court but about herself. Her own bloodline begins to awaken, and those watching her from the shadows seem to believe she is more than a determined investigator.

Monroe’s story stands out through its mature and resilient protagonist, a woman balancing the challenges of motherhood with the harsh realities of a hidden magical war. The novel combines gritty investigative storytelling with immersive urban fantasy world-building, creating a narrative that explores power, loyalty, and identity in a world where secrets carry deadly consequences.

Alongside the unfolding mystery, Cass finds herself drawn toward two powerful and complex men who challenge the emotional barriers she built after a painful marriage. Dominic Ash, the Shadow Court’s brilliant yet guarded Chief Justiciar, and Kieran Silverthorne, a sharp-witted fae diplomat with a dangerous charm, each bring their own tensions to Cass’s life as alliances shift and the supernatural conflict grows.

Scarlett Monroe’s Shadow Court Chronicles introduces readers to a dark and intricate fantasy world filled with magical politics, reluctant leadership, and high-stakes choices. The Crown She Didn’t Want sets the stage for a series that explores the cost of power and the courage required to claim a destiny that cannot be ignored.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0bxveBsj

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