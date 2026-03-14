The Order Of The Wolf Evolution Expands A Supernatural Saga Of Power, Family, And Hidden Alliances

The Order of the Wolf: Species Chronicles: Book Three: Evolution by Lisa Lacriola

Lisa Lacriola continues her Species Chronicles series with a thrilling chapter where shifting loyalties, ancient magic, and supernatural conflict collide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Order of the Wolf: Species Chronicles: Book Three: Evolution by Lisa Lacriola delivers the next gripping installment in a supernatural series filled with mystery, magic, and shifting alliances. Set in the seemingly quiet town of River Haven, the story reveals a hidden world where powerful forces clash and long-standing rivalries threaten to erupt once again.

As tensions rise, old governmental enemies resurface and ignite conflict between two secretive factions: the Watchers of the Covenant and the Wiccan members of the newly revived secret society known as The Order of the Wolf. The fragile balance between these groups begins to crumble, placing both supernatural communities and ordinary lives at risk.

At the center of the unfolding drama is Toni Luello, whose journey continues in this third installment of the series. Now facing the challenges of raising her twins, Rhea and Rocco, Toni struggles to balance motherhood with the extraordinary demands of her wolf-human shifting nature.

While navigating these personal challenges, Toni must also confront growing threats from powerful organizations and hidden enemies. The governmental agency once known as the MRDC continues to cast a shadow over the supernatural community, raising questions about who can truly be trusted.

As the stakes rise, Toni begins searching for allies who may help restore balance. She wonders whether other shifters will answer the call for unity and whether the wisdom of hereditary witches from the past might offer guidance in correcting the dangerous forces now shaping her world.

Lisa Lacriola combines supernatural intrigue, family dynamics, and suspenseful storytelling to create a narrative that keeps readers immersed in a world where loyalty, identity, and hidden power constantly collide. The Order of the Wolf: Evolution expands the Species Chronicles with new conflicts, deeper mysteries, and the continuing evolution of its central heroine.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0hCD8iHD

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