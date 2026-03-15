Buena Vista Sports Complex opened with unified message from city leadership

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño stands at the center of a soccer field at the Buena Vista Sports Complex, exchanging high-fives with local children as they celebrate the opening of the new facility. Image Courtesy City of Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño and the eight members of the Laredo City Council, whose leadership helped bring the Buena Vista Sports Complex to life. Together, they represent a unified commitment to investing in youth opportunities. Image Courtesy the City of Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño delivers remarks during the ceremonial grand opening of the Buena Vista Sports Complex, joined by members of the Laredo City Council, special guests, and the families who generously donated the land. Image Courtesy the City of Laredo

Mayor Treviño and councilmembers highlight youth, growth, and long-term impact for South Laredo

One of the most significant community investments in Laredo history” — Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Laredo officially opened the Buena Vista Sports Complex on January 28, 2026, marking the completion of Phase I of the $45 million project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together city leaders around a shared message of youth opportunity, economic growth, and community investment.Mayor Dr. Victor D. Treviño announced the opening, calling the complex “one of the most significant community investments in Laredo history” and a commitment to families and the future of South Laredo. Phase I includes 10 all-turf baseball and softball fields, multi-purpose fields, concessions, and parking, designed to serve local residents while attracting regional and statewide tournaments expected to generate tourism and economic activity.Mayor Pro Tem and District 1 Council Member Gilbert Gonzalez emphasized youth opportunity, telling families that the complex provides a space for children to envision big. He noted that exposure to competitive sports can shape futures and urged parents and coaches to continue prioritizing education and responsibility alongside athletics. Gonzalez also expressed gratitude to the Valdez and Ramos families for donating land for the project, calling their decision an investment in future generations.This is a significant achievement for the City of Laredo, as I work with my colleagues to bring this great amenity to South Laredo. It’s a game changer that will draw more economic growth to South Laredo residents. I believe this complex will attract future hotels and restaurants to the community. We welcome all residents to enjoy it, and we also invite out-of-town visitors to come and have fun while playing America’s pastime, and that’s baseball,” — Ricardo “Richie” Rangel, Dist. 2.District 3 Council Member Melissa Cigarroa said the opening puts Laredo “in a new league of cities,” noting the facility will attract visitors from across Texas while showcasing the city’s welcoming culture. She said the project reflects the council’s goal of improving quality of life while driving economic development and highlighted the dedication of the championship field as a tribute to the vision behind the project.District 4 Council Member Rick Garza reflected on youth sports and the rapid growth of South Laredo, saying the complex plants seeds for the next generation. He also spoke about the late Parks and Recreation Director Juan Jose “JJ” Gomez as both a friend and mentor, noting Gomez’s passion for children and sports is embedded in the facility.District 5 Council Member Ruben Gutierrez Jr. emphasized the size of the investment, calling Buena Vista the top sports complex in South Texas. He mentioned that city leaders examined similar facilities across the state to ensure Laredo created something competitive and lasting, adding that development around the complex will act as an economic engine for South Laredo.I’m very proud that the City of Laredo has opened the long-awaited Buena Vista Sports Complex. It will bring significant sports tourism and economic growth to Laredo, especially for our friends in South Laredo, which sometimes has not received the attention it deserves.” — Dr. David Tyler King, Dist. 6.District 7 Council Member Vanessa J. Perez described the opening as a promise fulfilled for the community. She acknowledged the challenges and delays the project faced but said the council remained committed to seeing it through. Perez expressed hope that families will enjoy the complex for generations to come.District 8 Council Member Alyssa Cigarroa said, “The Buena Vista Sports Complex is a first-class facility in South Laredo, built on a simple belief: our kids, our families, and our neighborhoods deserve first-class opportunities. There is something powerful about watching a child step onto a brand-new field for the first time—eyes wide, full of possibility.”During the ceremony, city officials announced the naming of the championship field as the Juan Jose “JJ” Gomez Championship Field, honoring Gomez’s leadership and dedication to parks and youth sports. Members of the Gomez family attended the ceremony as speakers highlighted his lasting legacy.The event ended with Mayor Treviño and the Gomez family throwing a ceremonial first pitch, followed by the official ribbon cutting and the first activities on the fields by youth baseball, softball, soccer, and flag football teams. City officials said the Buena Vista Sports Complex is not just a new sports venue but also a symbol of a collective investment in Laredo’s future.Laredo: Laredo is a U.S. border city with an estimated population of 255,000 and a land area of 107 square miles. The average age is 28 years. Located at mile 1 of Interstate 35, the city is easily accessible by road, air, or bus, providing excellent connectivity. It is home to the most significant land port on the border, Port Laredo, which handles more than USD 339 billion in annual trade. The economy primarily depends on logistics, retail, education, and health services. For more information, visit: https://www.visitlaredo.com/ or download the Visit Laredo TX APP, available for iOS and Android.

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