1 Stop Pack n Ship Highlights Overseas Shipping Services for Residential and Commercial Customers

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Stop Pack n Ship , a Rockville-based moving, packing, and shipping company, is highlighting its overseas shipping capabilities for customers seeking professional support with international relocations, freight coordination, and cross-border logistics. Founded in 1984, the company provides packing, crating, shipping, freight, and moving services for residential and commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. region, with service coverage extending through Maryland, Virginia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.According to the company, as international shipping continues to require more careful planning, documentation, and handling, 1 Stop Pack n Ship is positioning its overseas shipping services as a practical resource for customers who need help moving household goods, office items, furniture, artwork, equipment, and other freight to destinations abroad. The company supports both domestic and international door-to-door shipping and moving services and offers pickup, packing, and professional shipment coordination designed to simplify the process for clients.At its core, the company’s overseas shipping services are intended to support a broad range of needs, from smaller personal shipments to larger international moves. 1 Stop Pack n Ship assists with packaging, container loading, export documentation, and customs-related coordination when needed. Its international service reach includes destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Israel, India, Africa, South America, Asia, and Australia, reflecting the company’s emphasis on worldwide shipping support.In addition to general moving and freight services, 1 Stop Pack n Ship highlights specialized handling for items that require added care, including fine art, oversized goods, electronics, office equipment, and other fragile or high-value shipments. That capability is especially relevant for overseas shipping, where secure packing and crating can play a central role in helping items arrive safely after long-distance transport. The company also notes that it maintains its own team and trucks and operates multiple service locations in the region.“Overseas shipping is about more than moving boxes from one place to another,” says Roy of 1 Stop Pack n Ship. “Customers need dependable packing, careful handling, and experienced coordination when they are shipping internationally. Our goal is to make overseas shipping more manageable by providing a full-service solution that helps clients move personal and business items with greater confidence.”The company’s longstanding market presence is another part of its announcement. With a business history dating back more than four decades, 1 Stop Pack n Ship continues to serve customers looking for an established provider for overseas shipping and relocation support.For individuals planning an international move, businesses coordinating outbound shipments, or collectors seeking careful handling for specialty items, 1 Stop Pack n Ship is presenting its overseas shipping services as part of a broader full-service logistics offering. With support for packing, crating, freight, moving, and international shipping, the company continues to serve customers who want a more streamlined approach to domestic and worldwide transportation needs.For more information about 1 Stop Pack n Ship’s overseas shipping solutions, please visit https://1stoppacknship.com/overseas-shipping-company-washington-dc/ About 1 Stop Pack n Ship1 Stop Pack n Ship is a full-service international moving company providing packing, crating, shipping, freight, and relocation support for residential and commercial clients. Founded in 1984, the Rockville, Maryland-based company serves the Rockville, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Virginia regions, and coordinates domestic and international moves, including specialized art moving and art shipping services designed for fragile, high-value, and oversized items.

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