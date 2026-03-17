Rezku Showcases Pizza POS and Marketing Tools at the 2026 International Pizza Expo

Operators are increasingly exploring purpose-built pizza POS solutions that better align with how modern pizzerias actually operate.

New technology helps pizzerias manage delivery complexity, labor pressures, and the growing demand for direct digital ordering

Operators need technology that simplifies ordering, customization, and delivery workflows rather than adding friction.” — Rezku CEO, Paul Katsch

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The lunch rush is in full swing. Phones ring off the hook, online orders stream in, and delivery drivers rush out the door. A server fumbles with a complicated order while the manager tries to keep the kitchen in sync. For many pizzeria owners, balancing digital orders, delivery logistics, and in-store service has become a daily challenge that many POS systems were never designed to handle.As independent operators prepare to gather at the 2026 International Pizza Expo, many are taking the opportunity to reassess whether their current point-of-sale systems can keep pace with increasingly complex operations and rising cost pressures.Rezku will showcase its pizza-focused POS platform, integrated marketing tools, and online ordering technology at the event beginning March 24, where restaurant operators, suppliers, and technology providers will explore emerging trends shaping the future of pizzeria operations.“Pizzerias operate in a uniquely complex environment,” said Paul Katsch, founder and CEO of Rezku. “Operators need technology that simplifies ordering, customization, and delivery workflows rather than adding friction.”Many traditional POS systems were not designed for pizza-specific workflows such as split orders, customizable toppings, delivery routing, or real-time kitchen communication. As a result, operators are increasingly exploring purpose-built pizza POS solutions that better align with how modern pizzerias actually operate.Direct digital ordering has become an increasingly important revenue driver, and modern restaurant technology is expanding beyond order management to give restaurants greater control of their digital presence. At the Pizza Expo, Rezku will showcase new, intuitive website building tools that allow pizzerias to quickly launch branded restaurant websites optimized for online ordering and customer engagement. Fully integrated with the Rezku POS system, these websites allow guests to seamlessly browse and place orders without requiring operators to juggle multiple platforms.Customer communication is another growing focus for pizzerias competing in an increasingly digital marketplace. Industry research shows that SMS marketing campaigns frequently achieve open rates above 90%, far exceeding traditional email marketing. Rezku’s new integrated text marketing tools allow restaurants to send targeted promotions, limited-time offers, and loyalty incentives directly to customers, helping drive repeat visits without relying on additional third-party marketing platforms.Delivery operations present yet another challenge: phone orders remain common, but manually entering credit card payments over the phone exposes operators to higher chargeback risk. Rezku will be demonstrating new payment hardware that allows delivery drivers to securely process credit card transactions at the customer’s door, reducing chargeback risk while providing a more seamless delivery experience.Rezku’s cloud-based POS platform also provides real-time visibility into sales, labor, and menu performance, giving owners and managers actionable insights to navigate tightening margins and shifting consumer behavior.Rezku representatives will be available at Booth #2101 during the 2026 International Pizza Expo to demonstrate the company’s pizza POS technology, marketing tools, and delivery payment solutions, and to connect with operators evaluating their restaurant technology stack for the year ahead.About Rezku:Founded by former restaurateur Paul Katsch, Rezku is a Sacramento, California–based restaurant point-of-sale company focused on helping independent operators run more efficient and profitable businesses. Rezku’s POS and online ordering platform is designed to support real-world restaurant workflows, with dedicated tools for pizzerias and other high-volume concepts. Learn more at rezku.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.