Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine Features Kelly Killoren Bensimon in Spring 2026 Issue

The Spring 2026 cover of Ageless Living Manhattan features Kelly Killoren Bensimon, highlighting confidence, reinvention, and New York lifestyle. Kelly Killoren Bensimon photographed for the Spring 2026 issue of Ageless Living Manhattan, reflecting on reinvention, wellness, and her podcast I Do, Part Two. Kelly Killoren Bensimon photographed for the Spring 2026 issue of Ageless Living Manhattan, sharing insights on reinvention, wellness, and modern relationships. Kelly Killoren Bensimon photographed for the Spring 2026 issue of Ageless Living Manhattan, where she discusses reinvention, modern relationships, and her podcast I Do, Part Two. The Ageless Living Manhattan logo represents the publication’s focus on wellness, style, and modern longevity in New York City.

The Spring 2026 issue of Ageless Living Manhattan features Kelly Killoren Bensimon on reinvention, modern relationships, and her podcast I Do, Part Two.

Reinvention isn’t about starting over—it’s about becoming more aware of who you are and showing up more honestly in your life and relationships.” — Kelly Killoren Bensimon

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine has announced that Kelly Killoren Bensimon will be featured in its Spring 2026 issue. The profile highlights Bensimon’s multifaceted career across fashion, media, writing, and real estate, as well as her continued influence in lifestyle and cultural conversations.The feature also explores her podcast, I Do, Part Two , which focuses on personal reinvention, emotional awareness, and modern relationships. Through interviews and personal reflections, the podcast addresses topics such as communication, emotional availability, and navigating life transitions.Bensimon has maintained a presence in the public eye for more than two decades. Her career has evolved from modeling and television to writing, publishing, and real estate. The Spring issue examines how these experiences have contributed to her perspective on resilience, personal growth, and professional reinvention.In her interview with Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine, Bensimon discusses the development of I Do, Part Two following a widely reported personal transition. She explains that the project emerged as an opportunity to reflect on communication patterns, emotional awareness, and personal development. The podcast has since become a platform for discussions about relationships and midlife transformation.The feature also includes Bensimon’s reflections on Manhattan, particularly the SoHo neighborhood where she has spent significant time. She discusses the cultural history of downtown Manhattan and its continuing influence on creativity, lifestyle, and community.Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine selected Bensimon as a Spring feature due to her broad professional background and continued engagement across multiple industries. The publication’s editorial focus explores themes of wellness, lifestyle, and reinvention within an urban context.The issue will include styled photography, an extended interview, and a written profile exploring topics such as emotional evolution, personal leadership, and the process of navigating new chapters in life.Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine reaches readers across lifestyle, wellness, and culture sectors. The publication features interviews, essays, and city-focused editorial content examining contemporary perspectives on longevity, identity, and personal development.The Spring 2026 issue featuring Kelly Killoren Bensimon will be available in both digital and print formats. Additional information about the publication can be found at https://agelesslivingmagazine.com About Kelly Killoren BensimonKelly Killoren Bensimon is a model, author, columnist, and media personality. She is the host of the podcast I Do, Part Two, which explores personal reinvention, emotional communication, and modern relationships. Bensimon has authored several books, contributed to multiple publications, and continues to work across media, writing, and real estate.About Ageless Living Manhattan MagazineAgeless Living Manhattan Magazine is a lifestyle publication that explores wellness, culture, reinvention, and longevity through a Manhattan-focused lens. The magazine publishes interviews, editorial features, and city-centered insights designed to inform readers interested in lifestyle, wellness, and personal development.

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