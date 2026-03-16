Dr. Dina Strachan Launches Hair Loss Center of Excellence at Aglow Dermatology in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aglow Dermatology announces the launch of its Hair Loss Center of Excellence, a specialized initiative dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of hair and scalp disorders across all hair types and textures.

The Center is led by Dr. Dina Strachan, a Harvard-educated, board-certified dermatologist and NYU faculty member known for her expertise in complex hair and scalp conditions.

As interest in hair restoration has grown, so has confusion about treatment options. The Hair Loss Center of Excellence was created to bring medical clarity, evidence-based treatment, and equitable care to patients seeking effective solutions.

“Hair loss, or alopecia, is a medical condition that deserves careful evaluation and thoughtful treatment,” said Dr. Strachan. “Our goal is to provide patients with clear diagnoses and personalized treatment plans based on sound medical science, while ensuring that people of all hair textures receive the same level of expertise and attention.”

Dr. Strachan has particular expertise in diagnosing and treating hair loss conditions seen in patients with textured and tightly curled hair, including disorders that are frequently underrecognized or misdiagnosed.

Hair Loss Center of Excellence sessions will be held monthly to allow focused evaluation of complex cases, though hair loss consultations remain available through the practice year-round.

To schedule an appointment at the Hair Loss Center of Excellence, for general dermatology service, or telehealth visits outside of New York City contact us.

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