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UNH FRANKLIN PIERCE LAW SCHOOL CONVENES PANEL TO EXAMINE THE CURRENT IMMIGRATION REGIME AND ITS CONSTITUTIONAL OVERREACH

HLLSA event poster

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The panel explores how immigration enforcement impacts undocumented individuals, visa holders, and U.S. citizens alike, while testing constitutional overreach.

HLLSA is committed to fostering informed, inclusive dialogue about how law and policy affect our communities.”
— Manuel Cortés Jiménez
CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hispanic & Latine Law Student Association (HLLSA) at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law will host a timely panel, "Immigration Regime Tests the Constitution: Enforcement or Overreach?" The event brings together experts in constitutional, immigration, and privacy law to examine whether recent immigration enforcement actions are lawful exercises of executive authority or constitutional overreach. It will explore how immigration enforcement is increasingly impacting undocumented individuals, visa holders, and U.S. citizens alike. "HLLSA is committed to fostering informed, inclusive dialogue about how law and policy affect our communities," said Manuel Cortés Jiménez, VP of the HLLSA FP Law chapter. "This panel will illuminate legal boundaries and practical impacts as enforcement evolves."
• When: Thursday, March 19, at 6:00 PM EST/ 3:00 PM PST
• Where: UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, Room 204.
• Format: Hybrid. A remote option available for media, advocates, and the public. To register for the in-person event, please click here.
Participants:
• Christian Urrutia — Candidate for Congress & Former Pentagon Special Counsel
• Juan Escalante — Digital Strategist & Immigrant Rights Movement Leader; Former DREAMers movement national leader.
• SangYeob Kim — Director, New Hampshire Immigrants’ Rights Project at ACLU of New Hampshire
• Moderator: Prof. Heather Ward

Contributors: Students for Public Interest Law
Instagram: @unh_hllsa @unhlaw_publicinterest
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About UNH Hispanic & Latine Student Association: HLLSA’s purpose is to address the needs and well-being of Hispanic students at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law by providing a welcoming environment in which students feel comfortable and can thrive. HLSA also seeks to promote understanding of Hispanic culture in legal issues affecting Hispanic populations in the United States. HLSA accomplishes its goals through programming geared toward student’s academic, social, and professional needs. HLSA is committed to serve the public interest: (i) by cultivating the art and science of jurisprudence, (ii) by advancing the standing of the legal profession, and (iii) by preserving high standards of integrity, honor, and professional courtesy among Hispanic law students.

Marlena Fitzpatrick
HLLSA
+1 347-622-2606
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UNH FRANKLIN PIERCE LAW SCHOOL CONVENES PANEL TO EXAMINE THE CURRENT IMMIGRATION REGIME AND ITS CONSTITUTIONAL OVERREACH

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