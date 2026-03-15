Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's Mother's Love: First African Film to Donate 100% of Theatrical Proceeds to Charity

(L to R) Ifueko Omoigui-Okauro, Board Member of MTN and Nigerian Breweries; Patrick McMicheals, CEO of The Fat Butcher; Alero Ayida-Otobo, CEO of the School of Politics and Government and Board Chair of Slum2School Africa; Otto Orondaam, Founder & Executi Mother's Love Philanthropic Announcement Event, Lagos, March 13, 2026 | Courtesy of RedHot Concepts SLUM2School volunteers and students present a drawing to Omotola Jalade-Ekiende

Nollywood legend Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde commits 100% of Mother's Love proceeds to Slum2School Africa, the 4th film globally, first in Africa.

Tonight, Mother's Love becomes more than a film; a promise to use our voices and influence to expand possibility where it is needed most.” — Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Producer & Director, Mother's Love

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedHot Concepts, the production company behind the Nigerian feature film Mother's Love, today announced that 100 percent of the company's theatrical proceeds from the film's Nigerian cinema run will be donated to Slum2School Africa, a Nigerian-based NGO providing educational access and scholarships for children in underserved communities. The film is distributed in Nigeria by Nile Entertainment.

The announcement was made at a private screening on March 13, 2026, at EbonyLife Cinemas, Lagos, organized in just 48 hours attended by more than 200 guests, including government officials, civil society leaders, development partners, and approximately 50 members of the Makoko community, with attendees traveling from as far as Abuja.

Among those present were Zakari Momodu of the Dangote Foundation; Ifueko Omoigui-Okauro, Board Member of MTN and Nigerian Breweries; Alero Ayida-Otobo, CEO of the School of Politics and Government and Board Chair of Slum2School Africa; Ambassador Nimi Akinkugbe, former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece; Adeola Azeez, co-founder of WIMBIZ; Rabi Isma, Chairperson of Action Aid Nigeria; Jummai Musa, Country Director of Street Child International; Dr. Victoria Ekhomu, actor in the film and Chairman of Transworld Security Systems; Omolara Cookey, CEO of Noji Arts; Ayodele Alabi of Nigerian Breweries; and Patrick McMicheals, CEO of The Fat Butcher.

The evening also welcomed traditional rulers from the Makoko community Baale Alashe Francis Agoyon, Chief Kpanke Victor Usa, and Chief Shemede Emmanuel the community whose story is portrayed on screen, bearing witness to the gift made in their name.

The Board of Directors of RedHot Concepts has formally resolved that all proceeds accruing to the company from the theatrical cinema run of Mother's Love, covering its 8-to-10-week Nigerian exhibition period, will be directed in full to Slum2School Africa. The funds will support educational programs and, where possible, housing assistance for families in vulnerable communities, particularly the Makoko waterside community in Lagos, whose realities are embedded in the film's narrative. The donation will be independently overseen by a legal adviser and auditor appointed for the purpose, ensuring transparent and accountable disbursement.

A Historic First In Africa and Globally

According to research first reported by Black Film Wire, a leading Pan-African film trade publication, only a small number of films in global cinema history have been associated with 100 percent charitable theatrical-giving models. No prior African film has been publicly documented as committing 100 percent of a production company's theatrical proceeds from a local cinema run to charity.

Global precedents often cited include Steven Spielberg donating his personal earnings from Schindler's List to the USC Shoah Foundation; the Black Panther community-screening movement, which raised more than $1 million for free access for young audiences; and Disney's Force for Change campaign tied to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which raised $4.26 million for UNICEF. These initiatives were influential but structurally different typically based on profits, personal earnings, or fundraising campaigns.

On the African continent, films such as Beat the Drum, Shout Gladi Gladi, and The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind helped generate charitable awareness and fundraising tied to social impact themes. Those efforts remain distinct from the full theatrical proceeds commitment announced for Mother's Love.

The significance of this announcement lies not only in the charitable intent but in the formal structure behind it: a production company board resolution committing the company's theatrical proceeds in full for the entire Nigerian cinema run.

A Career Milestone and a Personal Mission

Mother's Love marks the directorial debut of Nollywood legend, TIME 100 honoree, UN World Food Programme Ambassador, and global screen icon Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, a milestone in her 30th year in the Nigerian film industry.

The film centers on Labake, a mother whose sacrifice for her daughter Bisi and belief in Bisi's friend Obaro sets him on a journey from the Makoko waterfront to international recognition as a tech innovator.

The parallel between the film's message and the decision behind its release has resonated strongly within the Nigerian film community. By directing the company's theatrical proceeds toward education for children in communities like Makoko, the project extends its impact beyond storytelling into tangible social support.

Nigerian industry observer Dami Dawson described the moment this way:

"The Nollywood First: When Omotola Turned a Film into a Gift for Nigeria."

"The storyline mirrored what 100 percent of our learners experience: being judged before they are seen. We felt it was important to leverage this platform. There was nothing planned. Nothing expected. Nothing anticipated."

- Otto Orondaam, Founder & Executive Director, Slum2School Africa

"For more than three decades, my work in film has allowed me to tell stories that travel far beyond the screen. Tonight, Mother's Love becomes more than a film. It becomes a bridge between storytelling and social transformation; a promise to use our voices, our stories, and our influence to expand possibility where it is needed most."

- Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Lagos, March 13, 2026

About Mother's Love

Produced by RedHot Concepts and distributed in Nigeria by Nile Entertainment, Mother's Love previously screened at the Silicon Valley African Film Festival (SVAFF), the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Dubai International Film Festival, and the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF). At its inaugural festival appearance in June 2025, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde received a Certificate of Excellence as Debut Filmmaker. The film will continue its international rollout in 2026, timed to Mother's Day programming.

About Slum2School Africa

Slum2School Africa is a Nigerian nonprofit organization with more than 14 years of operation, focused on expanding educational access for children in underserved communities. Through scholarships and STEM learning initiatives, including its Green Academy model, the organization has supported thousands of children and families across Nigeria.

About RedHot Concepts

RedHot Concepts is a Nigerian film production company with operations in Lagos and Los Angeles, focused on developing culturally resonant stories for local and global audiences.

Source: Black Film Wire

Official trailer for Omotola's "Mother's Love" Movie.

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