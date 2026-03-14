Anna Hair Studio Earns Bellami Hair Extension Certification, Now Offering Professional Extensions in Lake Oswego

Owner of Anna Hair Studio

Lake Oswego hairstylist Anna Hair Studio expands services with Bellami certified hair extensions for clients seeking professional length, volume, and fullness

Earning the Bellami certification was important to me because my clients trust me with their hair.” — Anna Maksimov

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anna Hair Studio , an independent hairstylist in Lake Oswego, Oregon, announces the addition of professional hair extension services following the completion of Bellami Hair Extension Certification. Clients in Lake Oswego and surrounding communities including West Linn, Tualatin, and Tigard can now book hair extension consultations at Anna Hair Studio.Anna Hair Studio offers a full range of Bellami certified hair extensions in Lake Oswego, including volume weft, flex weft, hand-tied weft, K-tips, and clip-ins. Each extension service is customized to the client's natural hair texture, density, and goals, with placement designed for seamless blend, added length, and fullness while protecting natural hair integrity.The Bellami Hair Extension Certification reflects advanced training in extension placement, integration, and structural balance. For clients seeking hair extensions in Lake Oswego, the certification provides assurance that services are performed by a professionally trained and credentialed stylist."Hair extensions are one of the most technical services a stylist can offer," said Anna, owner of Anna Hair Studio. "Earning the Bellami certification was important to me because my clients trust me with their hair. I wanted to make sure I was bringing a level of training and precision to extensions that matches everything else I do."In addition to hair extensions, Anna provides blonding, balayage, highlights, hair coloring, gray coverage, women's haircuts, blowouts, and special occasion styling. Every appointment includes a personalized consultation focused on hair health, maintenance preferences, and long-term results.Clients looking for a hair extension stylist in Lake Oswego can schedule a consultation at Anna Hair Studio or by calling (503) 951-2484.About Anna Hair StudioAnna Hair Studio is a hairstylist serving clients in Lake Oswego, Oregon, specializing in hair extensions, blonding, balayage, hair coloring, and women's haircuts. Anna is a licensed cosmetologist, graduate of Summit Salon Academy, and Bellami Hair Extension Certified stylist with professional experience at Annastasia Salon and Nova Strands Salon. She continues her education through Braggn University, focusing on color chemistry, modern placement strategies, and hair integrity during lightening services. Anna Hair Studio serves clients in Lake Oswego, West Linn, Tualatin, Tigard, and the greater Portland metro area.Contact: Anna Hair Studio 1679 South Shore Boulevard, Lake Oswego, OR 97034 (503) 951-2484 info@annashairstudio.com https://www.annashairstudio.com

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