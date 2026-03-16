GREAT LAKES STRATEGIC CAPITAL EXPANDS NATIONWIDE CIVIL JUDGMENT PURCHASING PROGRAM FROM MICHIGAN HEADQUARTERS

Great Lakes Strategic Capital – Strategic financial recovery and asset investigation services across the Great Lakes region.

Michigan-based judgment buyer now purchasing civil judgments nationwide — fast cash offers, no upfront cost, 24-hour response for creditors owed $3,000+.

Most creditors don't realize they have a third option. Sell the judgment outright and walk away with cash in hand. We take on all the risk. They get certainty.” — Wayne Bisard, Great Lakes Strategic Capital

GRASS LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Lakes Strategic Capital, a Michigan-based civil judgment purchasing firm , today announced the expansion of its nationwide judgment acquisition program, offering creditors, landlords, small businesses, and attorneys a direct cash exit from unpaid court-awarded judgments in all 50 states.Founded and operated by Wayne Bisard out of Grass Lake, Michigan, Great Lakes Strategic Capital specializes exclusively in non-consumer civil judgments — a niche often overlooked by traditional collection agencies and debt buyers. The firm purchases qualifying judgments of $3,000 and above, conducting its own debtor asset investigation at no cost to the seller, and providing a firm cash offer within 24 hours of submission."Most creditors don't realize they have a third option," said Wayne Bisard, founder of Great Lakes Strategic Capital. "Beyond waiting years to collect yourself or paying an attorney with no guarantee, you can sell the judgment outright and walk away with cash in hand — sometimes in less than a week. We take on all the risk. They get certainty."WHY CREDITORS SELL THEIR JUDGMENTSAccording to industry data, more than 80% of civil judgments go partially or fully uncollected. Enforcement through wage garnishment, property liens, or bank levies is legally available but requires time, ongoing legal fees, and consistent debtor cooperation — none of which are guaranteed. Judgment purchasing provides an immediate alternative: the creditor receives a lump-sum cash payment, and the buyer assumes all enforcement risk going forward.Great Lakes Strategic Capital focuses on commercial disputes, landlord-tenant cases (non-consumer), contractor and property disputes, and business-to-business judgments — exactly the category of civil judgments most likely to have collectable assets behind them.WHAT GREAT LAKES STRATEGIC CAPITAL BUYSThe company's acquisition criteria includes:- Non-consumer civil judgments of $3,000 or more- Judgments entered in any U.S. state or territory- Judgments less than 10 years old (or recently renewed)- Cases involving individual debtors with verifiable assets, active businesses, or real property ownership- Commercial landlord-tenant, contractor, and business dispute judgmentsThe firm does not purchase consumer debt, credit card judgments, personal loan defaults, or judgments discharged in bankruptcy.THE PROCESS: SUBMIT, REVIEW, OFFER, CLOSEGreat Lakes Strategic Capital has built a streamlined acquisition process designed to move quickly:1. Creditor submits judgment details at glstrategiccapital.com — takes under 2 minutes2. Wayne conducts a complimentary asset investigation within 24 hours3. A firm cash offer is presented with no obligation to accept4. If accepted, closing typically occurs within 5–10 business daysThere is no cost to submit, no obligation to accept an offer, and the firm never contacts the debtor during the evaluation process.MICHIGAN ROOTS, NATIONWIDE REACHWhile headquartered in Grass Lake, Michigan, Great Lakes Strategic Capital actively purchases judgments from creditors across the country. The firm operates under Michigan law and maintains familiarity with civil judgment enforcement statutes in all 50 states. Additional informational resources are available at mijudgmentrecovery.com, michiganjudgmentrecovery.com, and judgmentrecoverymichigan.com."We started in Michigan because we know the courts, the laws, and the local landscape," said Bisard. "But a judgment creditor in Texas or Florida or New York faces the same problem we solve. We're built to help them all."ABOUT GREAT LAKES STRATEGIC CAPITALGreat Lakes Strategic Capital is a Michigan-based civil judgment purchasing firm serving creditors nationwide. The company buys non-consumer civil judgments outright, providing immediate cash to creditors who have won in court but cannot collect. With a 24-hour review process and closings in as few as 5 business days, Great Lakes Strategic Capital offers one of the fastest and most straightforward judgment acquisition processes in the industry. Learn more at glstrategiccapital.com or call (517) 917-0718.###NOTE TO EDITORS: Wayne Bisard is available for interviews on the topics of civil judgment recovery, creditor rights, post-judgment enforcement strategy, and the judgment purchasing market. Contact wbisard@wbipi.org or (517) 917-0718.

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