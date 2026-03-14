Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli leads Stats SA presentation on Third Quarterly Report to Parliament, 11 Mar

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli, will lead the presentation of Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA) Third Quarterly Report for the 2025/26 financial year before the Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

The presentation forms part of Parliament’s oversight responsibilities and will provide Members of the Portfolio Committee with an update on the performance of Stats SA during the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. The session will outline progress made against key targets, operational priorities, and challenges encountered in the production and dissemination of official statistics.

Members of the public and the media are encouraged to follow the proceedings live through the Parliamentary broadcast platforms.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Time: 09:00

Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Cell: 082 580 2212

E-mail: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za

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